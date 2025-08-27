Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with a heartfelt family moment, sharing nostalgic memories and photos of son Taimur praying to Lord Ganesha, blending tradition with love and devotion.

As the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 takes over the country, celebrities are celebrating with devotion and joy. Among them, Kareena Kapoor Khan marked the occasion with a touching family moment that not only honoured age-old traditions but also brought back nostalgic memories from her childhood.

A Glimpse Into Kapoor Family Traditions

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared warm memories of how Ganesh Chaturthi has always held a special place in the Kapoor household. “I remember, as a child, the Kapoor family Ganpati was always special, just like how we celebrated all festivals… Now, my children look forward to it too,” she wrote. Her post featured a heartwarming photo of her elder son, Taimur Ali Khan, praying in front of Lord Ganesha, continuing the family legacy of reverence and celebration.

Taimur Prays to Ganpati Bappa

In the shared photos, Taimur is seen folding his hands in prayer in front of the idol of Lord Ganesha. Kareena’s message, “Ganpati Bappa Morya! Bless us all with love and peace forever from all of us,” echoed the sentiments of countless families across India who welcome Bappa into their homes with faith and joy.

When Lego Became Lord Ganesha

Kareena also recalled a special memory from Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown. That year, celebrations were low-key, but Taimur managed to light up the festival by building a Lord Ganesha idol entirely out of colourful Lego blocks. The creative gesture, complete with Lego figurines of his family, touched the hearts of fans everywhere and quickly went viral.

Fans Shower Love and Blessings

Soon after Kareena posted, fans flooded the comment section with wishes for the family and blessings for Lord Ganesha. Many admired how the actress has passed on her cultural roots to her children, keeping traditions alive with a modern twist.