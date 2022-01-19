Neetu Kapoor holidays on a yacht with her girl gang

Neetu Kapoor is presently vacationing with her girlfriends, giving us some major travel and friendship goals. The veteran actor shared a few pictures from her dreamy vacation on her Instagram handle.

In the pictures, Neetu Kapoor is seen wearing a striped blue shirt on top of white pants. She is seen enjoying her time with her gang while she goes behind the wheel of the yacht. One of the pictures shows all of Neetu Kapoor’s friends as she captions the picture with a ‘Girl trip’ on it. In the same picture, she has written about going on detox with “some lovely like-minded friends”.

The second post that Neetu Kapoor shared was not a picture but a video of the pristine blue sea waters. Towards the end of the video, a couple of ships are seen docked while also showing the beachside. Neetu Kapoor was not only indulging in some scenic views but also some gourmet food. She shared a picture of a smoothie that has got us hungry.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor will be seen returning to the silver screen with the film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. Neetu was last seen in the movie ‘Besharam’, the only film that ever featured Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor sharing the screen space.

As for ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ Neetu Kapoor will be seen in the family comedy-drama alongside actors Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The film is slated for a theatrical release, this year, on June 24. Helmed by Raj Mehta, ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ has been backed by filmmaker Karan Johar’s production house, Dharma Productions.

The teaser of the film was released last year. In fact, the four actors had got on a hilarious video call, talking about their upcoming film as a part of the film’s release date announcement.

