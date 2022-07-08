Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Neetu Kapoor birthday: Alia Bhatt has an adorable wish for mom-in-law

    Alia Bhatt wishes ‘soon-to-be dadi maa’ Neetu Kapoor on her birthday; shares a beautiful picture.

    Mumbai, First Published Jul 8, 2022, 10:56 AM IST

    (Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

    Actor Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her 64th birthday today, on Friday, July 8. Mother of actor Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu is one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry. On her birthday, Neetu is being poured with lots of love and wishes from her friends, family, fans and followers.

    But, one of the most adorable wishes that Neetu Kapoor received on her birthday, came from her ‘bahu’, Alia Bhatt. Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia posted an image from her and Ranbir’s Haldi ceremony.

    The picture shows Neetu Kapoor dropping a kiss on Alia Bhatt’s forehead. Along with this picture, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Happiest birthday to the most beautiful soul.. my mother-in-law/friend/soon to be dadi maaaa.. love you so so much!!!” Neetu also shared Alia’s story on her handle and thanked her for the wishes.

    ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt talks about being a ‘Kapoor Khandaan’ bahu

    Recently, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share the news of her pregnancy. On the same day, Neetu Kapoor also shared a picture of Alia and son Ranbir Kapoor, which appears to be from the day when Ranbir proposed to Alia for marriage.

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Neetu Kapoor was last seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film starred Varn Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Neetu Kapoor was cast opposite actor Anil Kapoor, as his Punjabi wife. Actors Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli were also seen in the film backed by Dharma Productions.

    ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt reveals spicy details of ‘Suhaagraat’ with Ranbir Kapoor?

    Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, is presently busy with the shoot schedule for her Hollywood debut. Alia will be seen in ‘Heart of Stone’ opposite actor Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Apart from this, Alia recently shared the teaser of her Netflix film ‘Darlings’, co-starring Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. Alia is also busy with the shooting of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, co-starring ‘Gully Boy’ actor Ranveer Singh. The film will mark the comeback of Karan Johar.

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2022, 10:56 AM IST
