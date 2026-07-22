Actor Rajkummar Rao has appealed for peace and dialogue amid the ongoing NEET-UG protest. Urging empathy from both sides, he stated that fair education is the foundation for the nation's growth and real change comes from conversation.

Rajkummar Rao Appeals for Peace

Actor Rajkummar Rao has appealed for peace, dialogue and compassion amid the ongoing student protest over the NEET-UG exam paper leak case, saying that the country's progress depends on a fair education system.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Rao urged both students and authorities to engage with each other through empathy and meaningful conversation rather than confrontation.

"When young people feel unheard, it is a reminder that society must listen. Every voice deserves to be heard with dignity, fairness and respect. At the same time, peace must remain our greatest strength. Violence, from any side, only deepens wounds and takes us further away from meaningful solutions. This is a moment for dialogue and compassion," Rao wrote.

The actor further said that students should be allowed to express themselves responsibly while authorities should respond with openness and empathy. "Let students express themselves responsibly. Let authorities respond with empathy, openness and a genuine willingness to listen. Real and lasting change is built through conversation, not confrontation. That is what is needed now--more than ever. All of us collectively want one thing: growth for our nation, and the foundation for that growth is fair education. Jai Hind," he added. View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Legal and Political Developments

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi Police on three public interest litigations alleging excessive use of force by police during the July 20 protest march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and directed the authorities to preserve CCTV footage and all other relevant electronic records relating to the incident.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia granted the respondents four weeks to file their replies and listed the matter for further hearing on September 11.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk demanded the Centre's assurance for no "punitive or retaliatory legal action" against protestors who joined the Cockroach Janata Party's 'Sansad Chalo' protest, as a condition for ending his indefinite fast.

Wangchuk has entered the 25th day of his indefinite fast. The government has stated that it is ready for a debate, while the deadlock in Parliament continued over the Opposition's demand for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and insistence on a discussion on the NEET-UG paper leak under a specific rule. (ANI)