Ananya Panday supported 'Gen Z' amid NEET paper leak protests, lauding their fight for fairness. Meanwhile, PM Modi announced the setup of fast-track courts to ensure swift punishment for those involved in the paper leaks.

Ananya Panday Backs 'Gen Z' Protesters

Actor Ananya Panday has extended her support to 'Gen Z' amid their protests over NEET paper leaks. In a post on Instagram, Ananya wrote, "Gen Z has always been labelled ... not all of them have been kind. But maybe this moment is reminding us who this generation really is. A generation that's no longer willing to accept, 'this is how it's always been'."

She added, "They're not asking for shortcuts. They're asking for fairness to be the bare minimum, not the exception. Questioning isn't disrespect. Speaking up isn't rebellion.It's hope. It's belief that things can be better. And that's how change begins. I love my country and its people Jai Hind." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)

PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts

Earlier today, amid intensifying protests against the Centre over the NEET paper leak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that fast-track courts will be set up to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. In a post on X, PM Modi stated that those involved in compromising the future of the youth "will not be spared," adding that relevant authorities have been directed to take all necessary measures.

"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," PM Modi wrote.

Delhi HC to Hear PIL Seeking NIA Probe

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court agreed to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the July 20 "Sansad Chalo" protest over the alleged NEET paper leak. The plea seeks transfer of all FIRs registered by the Delhi Police in connection with the incident to a specialised investigating agency and action against those allegedly involved in the violence. (ANI)