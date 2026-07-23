Twinkle Khanna and Salman Khan backed students protesting the NEET paper leak. Khanna praised their courage while Khan expressed sadness over the violence. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court will hear a PIL seeking an NIA probe into the 'Sansad Chalo' march.

Bollywood Stars Support NEET Protesters

Author Twinkle Khanna has extended her support to students protesting against the NEET paper leak. However, she also said it is sad to see them grappling with so many challenges during their protests. "Proud to belong to a country where our young people still have the courage to dissent, to push back, to brave tear gas and batons. The sad part is that they have to," she wrote on Instagram, adding several pictures of the protestors.

Earlier, superstar Salman Khan described the NEET-UG paper leak as a very serious issue. On his Instagram handle, Salman praised the students for carrying out a peaceful protest and expressed concern over reports of violence. "It was such a peaceful movement; I feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them," he wrote.

PIL Seeks NIA Probe into Protest Violence

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Thursday agreed to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the July 20 "Sansad Chalo" protest over the alleged NEET paper leak on Friday. The plea seeks transfer of all FIRs registered by the Delhi Police in connection with the incident to a specialised investigating agency and action against those allegedly involved in the violence.

According to the petition, protests over the alleged NEET paper leak began at Jantar Mantar on June 6, 2026, and culminated in the "Sansad Chalo" march on July 20. The petitioner alleges that the protest turned violent, resulting in stone-pelting, injuries to police personnel, attacks on journalists, damage to public and private property, obstruction of emergency services and attempts to move towards Parliament House.