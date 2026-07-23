In a recent interview, Saanvie Tallwar shared that Karan Kundrra kissed her without consent during the filming of their show Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum. She even revealed how the incident was eventually resolved with the help of Ekta Kapoor.

Actor Saanvie Tallwar, who rose to fame with her notable performances on television, has now accused Karan Kundrra of kissing her without her consent while they were working on the sets of Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum. The actress also revealed how the incident was further resolved with the help of Ektaa Kapoor.

Saanvie Accuses Karan Of Kissing Her Without Consent

Yes, you read that right. In a recent interview with Filmibeat, the actress opened up about the incident and revealed, "There was a scene in which he had to kiss me and I had to slap him, but the director hadn't clapped action, even before that he kissed me and I slapped him. How can you touch me without my permission. He didn't react at that time, but then he came back in sometime and slapped me hard. There is difference between the intensity in a girl and a man's slap. I fell on the floor and then he abused me and my family. Nobody supported me. Later Ektaa ma'am apologised on Karan's behalf and supported me. She managed to make things easy."

She further claimed that she felt Karan was interested in her and decided to inform his then-girlfriend, Anusha Dandekar. She added, "A girl actually understands what kind of gaze and vibe the boy is doing. We had a common friend, so I decided to convey it to Anusha Dandekar who was Karan's girlfriend back then that Karan was interested in me. But after that, she kept coming to set and monitoring. Soon after, they started making things difficult for me and the whole environment turned toxic."

Actress Reveals Why The Director Of The Show Was Replaced

The actress further revealed that a few months after the incident, Karan again made her feel uncomfortable while filming a romantic scene. She also claimed that the director did not call 'cut'. Later, the director was also replaced. According to the actor, two directors were replaced during the show's run.

About The Show

Saanvie also said that, looking back, she does not have any ill feelings towards Karan. Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum premiered in 2015 The show starred Karan Kundrra and Saanvie Tallwar in the lead roles