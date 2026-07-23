Actor Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' release saw massive fan celebrations across Tamil Nadu. Ministers SPK Thennarasu and RV Ranjith Kumar joined fans in Kanchipuram, serving biryani and distributing tree saplings to mark the film's festive opening.

The release of Tamil Nadu CM and actor Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' has sparked scenes of extraordinary excitement across theatres on opening day, as fans gathered in large numbers well before the first show. From early morning celebrations to fans dancing to music, confetti, giant cut-outs, enthusiastic chants and cheers outside cinema halls, the film's arrival transformed theatres into festive venues.

Ministers Join Celebrations in Kanchipuram

Tamil Nadu Ministers SPK Thennarasu and RV Ranjith Kumar joined fans in Kanchipuram to celebrate the release of 'Jana Nayagan'. The film is welcomed by fans with drum performances, DJ music and dance celebrations outside theatres.

At Babu Cinemas in Kanchipuram, Ministers Thennarasu and Ranjith Kumar watched the film along with party functionaries amid enthusiastic celebrations.

Biryani and Saplings for Fans

To mark the occasion, Minister Thennarasu arranged and personally served hot chicken biryani, laddus, raita and brinjal curry to moviegoers at the theatre, ensuring fans were provided with food during the celebrations.

As part of an environmental awareness initiative, tree saplings were also distributed to fans on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department Minister. The initiative encouraged every household to plant and nurture at least one tree to help improve the environment.

State-Wide Festivities for Vijay's 'Final Film'

The release of 'Jana Nayagan', billed as Vijay's final film, witnessed festive celebrations at theatres across Tamil Nadu, with fans and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) cadres turning out in large numbers.

In Ranipet district, celebrations were held outside Lakshmi Theatre in Arcot, where TVK office-bearers and party workers welcomed the film's release with music, fireworks and dance performances. Similar celebrations were reported from theatres across the district.

In the Nilgiris district, 'Jana Nayagan' was screened at Ganapathy Theatre in Udhagamandalam (Ooty), where the first show began at 11:30 am owing to the hill station's cold weather. Tamil Nadu Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Madan Raja joined party workers and fans in celebrating the release. He was welcomed by party functionaries at Charing Cross before garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and offering prayers at the Sri Mariamman and Kaliamman temples for the film's success.

Jana Nayagan Cast and Crew

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain. The film features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Pradeep E Ragav and production design by V Selvakumar.