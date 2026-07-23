The trailer for 'The End of Oak Street', starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, is out. It shows a family transported to a world of dinosaurs, where they must fight to survive and stick together amidst life-threatening challenges.

The trailer of 'The End of Oak Street' has finally been released, giving viewers a first look at a world where dinosaurs roam freely, and one family fights to stay alive. The trailer follows the Platt family after a mysterious cosmic event tears their neighbourhood away from suburbia and transports it to an unknown place.

As they try to survive, they find themselves surrounded by dangerous dinosaurs and unfamiliar surroundings. The story focuses on how the family sticks together while facing life-threatening challenges. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warner Bros. India (@warnerbrosindia)

Star-studded Cast

The film stars Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor in lead roles. Maisy Stella and Christian Convery are also part of the cast.

'A People Movie with Monsters'

Producer JJ Abrams said that while the film features dinosaurs and large-scale action, the story is mainly about people and family. He described it as "a people movie with monsters," adding that it is about resilience and the bonds that keep a family together during difficult times.

Director's Inspiration

Writer and director David Robert Mitchell shared how the idea for the film came to him. He said he had always wanted to make a dinosaur movie. While walking through his neighbourhood a few years ago, he imagined seeing a dinosaur standing near a house and some garbage bins. That image inspired him to write a film that captured the same feeling.

Production and Release Date

The 'End of Oak Street' is written and directed by David Robert Mitchell. It is produced by JJ Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It is scheduled to release in cinemas and IMAX in India on August 14, 2026. (ANI)