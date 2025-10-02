Amrit’s family told media they were given a small payment and then excluded from the filmmaking process, remaining unaware of the movie's release. The row has sparked a debate over filmmakers' responsibilities towards the subjects of their movies.

Bengaluru: A pointed social media appeal directed at filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan and production house Dharma Productions has ignited a conversation about the ethical obligations of filmmakers who draw from real lives for their narratives. Homebound, which has received critical acclaim and was selected as India's Oscar Entry, was based on the story of Mohammad Saiyub Siddiqui and his friend Amrit Prasad, whose journey during the first wave of Covid-19 captured national attention. An image had went viral in 2020, showing the then 23-year-old Saiyub cradling Amrit’s head on his lap as his friend struggled for life. A report of the ordeal was written by Basharat Peer for the New York Times, which garnered international recognition.

An Indian Express report on the life of Amrit's family published after the release of the movie has raised serious questions on ethics. While the film reportedly portrays the tragic journey of Saiyub and Amrit with sensitivity, members of Amrit’s family in Barahuwa Devari say they were largely left out of the process after an initial interaction. Ram Charan, Amrit’s father, recalled that the filmmakers had collected information about his son and gave the family Rs 10,000 before leaving. “I am unaware of any film being released,” he told the news outlet, highlighting a disconnect between the cinematic portrayal and the lived realities of those directly affected. Residents in the village reported learning about the movie only recently through WhatsApp and have yet to see it. “None of us have seen the movie yet, but we are very excited about watching it,” a relative of the village head said.

"It's not just about telling these stories, but also about standing by the people whose lives you are bringing to screen," the post states, tagging both Ghaywan and Dharma Productions, the production house founded by Karan Johar. Responding to the post, one social media user flagged that Neeraj Ghaywan was earlier accused by Dalit writer Yashica Dutt for appropriating her life into a character in the series 'Made in Heaven'. Yashica alleged that the character portrayed by Radhika Apte in the fifth episode of Made in Heaven season two drew heavily from her own life and writings, but that she was never credited for it. The show’s creators, however, rejected this, saying the episode was not modeled on her personal experiences but rather drew inspiration from the broader collective histories of Dalit communities.



Several users compared the situation to when The Elephant Whisperers was made.In 2023, Bomman and Bellie, the tribal couple featured in the Academy Award-winning documentary "The Elephant Whisperers," issued a legal notice to filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves seeking compensation they claimed had been promised. The couple alleged they were promised a proper house, an all-terrain vehicle, and financial support as a lump sum payment based on the film's income, but these promises were not fulfilled. They also claimed the filmmaker promised to reimburse expenses for a wedding sequence featured in the documentary. The controversy took a murky turn when Bomman suddenly backtracked from his statements, claiming he didn't know who sent the legal notice or the advocate, raising questions about whether pressure had been applied to withdraw the complaint. The filmmaker denied all claims, emphasising the documentary's positive impact on elephant conservation and noting government support for mahouts following the film's success.

