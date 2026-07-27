Singer Papon has called for immediate help for Assam's flood victims, claiming that entire villages have been wiped away. His call comes as the state's population of nearly 5.24 lakh remains impacted, with growing losses.

Singer Papon has encouraged people in India and around the world to help those impacted by the Assam floods, claiming that the destruction this year is significantly greater than typical for the state. In an Instagram video, he stated that entire towns had been washed away, many people were still homeless, hundreds were missing, lives had been lost, and many animals had died.

His appeal comes as Assam is still experiencing a serious flood disaster. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, more than 5.24 lakh people were still affected across five districts, with two additional deaths in the last 24 hours bringing the state's total flood-related death toll to 68.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "To my friends, colleagues and everyone to whom this matters. Please help if you can (sic)."

In the video, Papon stated that Assam experiences heavy rain and floods every year, but that the situation this time was difficult to imagine. He stated, "Village after village has been washed away," and assessed the situation as critical. He also stated that individuals were still homeless and that many animals had died in the floods.

Papon appealed for immediate assistance, urging people to share the information and focus their attention on Assam. He said it was a matter of humanity, and that everyone should band together and do whatever they could as soon as possible. He noted that people and organisations in Assam were already doing their part on the ground, including through their own groups, and encouraged anybody who wished to contribute to step forward.

The ASDMA said that 5,24,700 persons had been affected in Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, and Sivasagar districts. Charaideo is still the worst-hit district, with about 1.9 lakh people impacted, followed by Sivasagar with over 1.5 lakh and Jorhat with approximately 1.4 lakh. The administration has operated 354 relief camps and aid distribution centers in four regions, caring for 37,724 affected persons.

According to the official bulletin, 763 communities were under water, and 48,742.09 hectares of cropland were devastated throughout the state. Embankments, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure have all been damaged in various regions. The Dhansiri River in Numaligarh is flowing above the danger level, and 88,240 domestic animals and poultry have been affected.

Other public figures have also discussed the crisis. Actor Bhumi Pednekar recently asked people to support relief efforts in Assam and utilise social media to spread the word, while the Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation commended her for raising awareness about its Assam Flood Relief Mission. Singer Nilotpal Bora also praised celebrity support and supported the growth of grassroots non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Papon's video adds to the rising appeal for assistance from Assam, where the flood situation has improved in some regions but still affects lakhs of people, damages villages and crops, and leaves many in need of aid and support.