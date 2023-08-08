Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vijay Devarkonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi to usher in plethora of love

    The trailer of Kushi has been eagerly awaited by the audience after its romantic melodies ruled over the hearts. 

    Vijay Devarkonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi to usher in plethora of love ADC
    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 6:00 PM IST

    Bringing the amazing pairing of the most admirable couples Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the film marks the beginning of love season. This year, Kushi is all set to bring a lot of love, while last year it was Sita Ramam that came from the South and brought a plethora of love. Sita Ramam was released last year and ruled over the hearts of the audience with its pure love story. The film which starred Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna garnered immense love from the audience. The film has completed 1 year of its release today and with Kushi set for its release soon, it’s apt to say that the season of love is coming back.

    As Sita Ramam featured the chemistry of Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, this time ‘Kushi’ will have the admiring pairing of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. After Sita Ramam, Kushi is looking like another big-scale romantic film that is about to release. With Kushi, the world will witness yet another original content. The South Industry has always left a distinct mark on the minds of audiences with its compelling stories across all genres ranging from action, romance, comedy, or any.

    It’s indeed worth saying that the South industry has been a pioneer in producing original content without following the path of remakes. With loving songs, the most admirable pair, and an amazing fresh love story, Kushi is delivering something that Bollywood has been lacking.  Kushi is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. Kushi is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 1st.

