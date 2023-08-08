Sauraseni Maitra sexy fashion goals: 6 times actress stunned fans with glamorous attires

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sauraseni Maitra has really set the bars very high by acing her fashion statement, over the years. Let's take a look at some of the top sexy looks that she pulled off in the recent past.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Maitra, who will be next seen in the upcoming web series, ‘Amriter Sandhane – The Banaras Chapter’, has won the hearts of her fans with her ever-changing fashion game!

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In this sequin body pleated dress tat she compliments with dark eye and wet, neatly combed hair, the actress looks dapper, sexy and bold. 

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sauraseni doesn't look any less than a queen in this 'Royal Blue' outfit. Finishing it off with a clean tied bun, long earrings, bold black eyes and pointed heels, Maitra simply looks dapper. 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    White can make it or break it. Obviously, here Sauraseni slays in this sleek white top that she compliments with stylish jewellery and peach makeup.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Bold thick metal earrings contrasted with messy hair and a brown outfit makes Sauraseni simply look hot, sexy and tempting. 

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    A black dress is all a woman needs to ace her fashion game. This minimal makeup look with nicely done hair makes her look alluring.

