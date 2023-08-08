Sauraseni Maitra sexy fashion goals: 6 times actress stunned fans with glamorous attires

Sauraseni Maitra has really set the bars very high by acing her fashion statement, over the years. Let's take a look at some of the top sexy looks that she pulled off in the recent past.

Maitra, who will be next seen in the upcoming web series, ‘Amriter Sandhane – The Banaras Chapter’, has won the hearts of her fans with her ever-changing fashion game!

In this sequin body pleated dress tat she compliments with dark eye and wet, neatly combed hair, the actress looks dapper, sexy and bold.

Sauraseni doesn't look any less than a queen in this 'Royal Blue' outfit. Finishing it off with a clean tied bun, long earrings, bold black eyes and pointed heels, Maitra simply looks dapper.

White can make it or break it. Obviously, here Sauraseni slays in this sleek white top that she compliments with stylish jewellery and peach makeup.

Bold thick metal earrings contrasted with messy hair and a brown outfit makes Sauraseni simply look hot, sexy and tempting.

A black dress is all a woman needs to ace her fashion game. This minimal makeup look with nicely done hair makes her look alluring.