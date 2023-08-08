Sauraseni Maitra sexy fashion goals: 6 times actress stunned fans with glamorous attires
Sauraseni Maitra has really set the bars very high by acing her fashion statement, over the years. Let's take a look at some of the top sexy looks that she pulled off in the recent past.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Maitra, who will be next seen in the upcoming web series, ‘Amriter Sandhane – The Banaras Chapter’, has won the hearts of her fans with her ever-changing fashion game!
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
In this sequin body pleated dress tat she compliments with dark eye and wet, neatly combed hair, the actress looks dapper, sexy and bold.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Sauraseni doesn't look any less than a queen in this 'Royal Blue' outfit. Finishing it off with a clean tied bun, long earrings, bold black eyes and pointed heels, Maitra simply looks dapper.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
White can make it or break it. Obviously, here Sauraseni slays in this sleek white top that she compliments with stylish jewellery and peach makeup.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Bold thick metal earrings contrasted with messy hair and a brown outfit makes Sauraseni simply look hot, sexy and tempting.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
A black dress is all a woman needs to ace her fashion game. This minimal makeup look with nicely done hair makes her look alluring.