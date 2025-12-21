- Home
Actor Agastya Nanda says that to prepare for his role as Arun Khetarpal in 'Ikkis', he watched war drama films, including his grandfather and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's 'Major Saab', and tried to learn from them
Image Credit : INSTAGRAM @Agastya Nanda
Agastya Nanda
Actor Agastya Nanda, who debuted in 'The Archies' in 2023, awaits the release of 'Ikkis'. For Agastya, 'Ikkis' is a pivotal moment to prove his mettle as an actor.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Ikkis
Agastya Nanda is excited for 'Ikkis'. He's grateful to Dinesh Vijan and Sriram Raghavan for their faith in him, calling it his last chance to prove himself as an actor.
Acting Guidance At Home
The challenge for Agastya is immense, with his family including Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, and Aishwarya. He clarifies the perception that he receives acting guidance at home.
Dining Table Rule
Agastya Nanda revealed a family rule: no film talk at the dining table. While they know about 'Ikkis' and are excited, their guidance is for him to 'figure it out himself'.
Ikkis
Agastya believes he has grown significantly as an actor since starting 'Ikkis' at 21. He calls it his foundation, crediting director Dinesh Vijan's guidance and trust.
Inspiration
He drew inspiration from Amitabh's 'Major Saab' and Abhishek's 'Refugee' for his role. Agastya mentioned that shooting action sequences with tank stunts was the most challenging.
