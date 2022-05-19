Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui to celebrate his birthday at Cannes 2022

    Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be celebrating his birthday for the 7th time at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

    Bangalore, First Published May 19, 2022, 4:10 PM IST

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the king of variety, has set a high bar for actors to meet, with the general public talking about it. The actor will be seen again in Cannes 2022 on the occasion of his birthday, (May 19) as a perfect blend of skill and destiny.

    Nawazuddin's attendance at the Cannes Film Festival, where he will be celebrating his birthday for the seventh time this year, is a wonderful example of his dedication. All of his films that were nominated at Cannes Film Festival, including Miss Lovely and Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012, Monsoon Shootout, The Lunchbox, Bombay Talkies in 2013, Psycho Raman in 2016, and Manto in 2018, were all released in the same year, and the actor was present to celebrate his birthday.

    Also Read: Cannes 2022: Tom Cruise awarded with honorary Palme d'Or

    On the day of his birthday, the actor will also be present in Cannes 2022. The actor went there as an Indian envoy to accept an award for his nation, which he also shared on social media. After seeing such a beautiful coincidence, we can only conclude that this is the nicest present one could possibly receive!

    At the Cannes Film Festival's red carpet event, the actor has always been seen wearing some uber-cool gear. He's typically been seen wearing blazers with matching slacks.

    Also Read: Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan casts a spell in black Dolce and Gabbana gown

    On the professional front, Nawaz has a diverse filmography that includes 'Tiku Weds Sheru,' 'Noorani Chehra,' and 'Adbhut,' among others.

    Last Updated May 19, 2022, 4:21 PM IST
