Nawazuddin Siddiqui case: An overview of actor's ongoing issue with wife Aaliya; charges leveled against him

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is quite a popular name in the Bollywood industry. He has been a part of some of the best films and proved his versatility with his acting skills. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's personal life has been the center of controversy lately. The actor got embroiled in several legal cases with his estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, and his domestic help from Dubai.

As per reports, Aaliya is Nawazuddin's second wife. Aaliya alias Anjana Kishor Pandey and Nawazuddin tied the knot over a decade ago. They are parents to a daughter, Shora Siddiqui, and a son, Yaani Siddiqui.

This is the entire controversy breakdown so far.

Aaliya's accusation against Nawaz:

It all began last month, in January, when Aaliya took legal action against Nawazuddin's family, alleging that Nawazuddin Siddiqui family did not allow her to stay at the actor's palatial Andheri bungalow. Aaliya also alleged that after the return of her kids from Dubai to India, she had no access to her room or the house's kitchen. Nawazuddin then started staying in a hotel in Mumbai.

Nawazuddin's Mother's FIR Against Aaliya and Aaliya's response:

On the same day, the actor's mother, Mehrunisa Siddiqui, filed a First Information Report (FIR) against his wife, Aaliya. In the FIR lodged with the Versova Police Station in Mumbai on Monday, 23 January, Mehrunisa alleged that Aaliya had an argument with her over a property dispute. On 26 January, Aaliya's advocate, Rizwan Siddiquee, shared a few pictures of her complaint against Nawazuddin, alleging that she was also not allowed to receive food from her friends at Nawazuddin's residence now.

Aaliya's interaction with Nawazuddin Siddiqui:

On 10 February, Aaliya shared another video on Instagram. In the video, she interacted with her husband from the bungalow's gate. Aaliya penned a long note explaining the whereabouts of her relationship with Nawazuddin.

House Help viral video:

Amid these accusations, Aaliya's advocate, Rizwan, released a video of Nawazuddin's domestic help, Sapna Robin Masih, who alleged that she got stuck in Dubai because of the actor. She alleged that the actor "completely abandoned" her in Dubai and didn't pay her salary. This was the tweet shared by the advocate:

Nawazuddin brother allegations:

The actor's brother, Shamaas Nawab Siddiqui, also spoke out against Nawazuddin and accused him of "buying" the domestic help's confession. On 22 February, he tweeted, "Scripted hai yeh. Kitno ko kharidoge? Bank balance khatam na ho jaaye, aapka toh kaam bhi choupat hai aur ruki films ke kaaran industry ka 150 crore atka rakha hai."

Nawazuddin's Reaction to the Accusations:

Now finally, the star had broken his silence on the ongoing case. In a viral video posted by a paparazzo account in last week, when the paparazzi asked him about his reaction to the viral video of his wife and house-help Sapna, on this, the star said, "See mein in sab cheezo ke baare me kuch bhi nahi kehna chahunga. Par haan, iss sab ke beech me mere baccho ki jo schooling hai. Wo bahut zyada affect ho rahi hai. Mere bacche Dubai me padhte hai. Aur wo yaha pichle ek mahine se hai. Meri bas yehi appeal hai ke mere bacche school jaaye. That is it. Aur mein kuch bhi kehna nahi chahta hu."

Aaliya rape allegations against Nawazuddin:

Recently, Aaliya shared another video of herself. In the video, she claimed about filing a rape complaint against the actor. The caption that she wrote in Hindi translates, "A great actor who tries to be a great human being often! A heartless mother who calls my innocent child illegitimate, and this man keeps quiet. A rape complaint (with proof), was filed at the Versova police station yesterday. Whatever happens, I will not let my innocent children go into these heartless hands."

Now, this is a new update on the ongoing controversial divorce and custody battle between Nawazuddin and his estranged wife, Aaliya. Things have spiraled and amplified as Aaliya has even accused the actor of rape. Now, Nawazuddin Siddiqui brother, Shamas, has opened up about the actor.

In his recent interview with a leading entertainment portal, Shamas opened up on his brother Nawaz being a 'difficult' person and said, "I do not think any actor is better than him. Woh hamara khayal rakhte hain. But, he has not established any brother career. He buys properties for us. But he is not what his image is. He is a difficult person. He abandons people- Aaliya and I are two examples."

