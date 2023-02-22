Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaks silence on the ongoing case, says, 'mere baccho ki schooling affect hui hai'

    The star has broken his silence in the ongoing divorce battle with his estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui. Nawazuddin said, "mere baccho ki schooling affect hui hai."

    First Published Feb 22, 2023, 7:37 PM IST

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui is quite a popular name in the Bollywood industry. He has been a part of some of the best films and proved his versatility with his acting skills. The actor grabbed all the limelight and made it to the headlines after reports of him abandoning his 20-year-old house help without food and water in Dubai came out.

    Amidst the ongoing issue, earlier in the month, it got reported that the actor is currently staying at a hotel in Mumbai. According to a report in a leading entertainment portal, the actor will remain at the hotel until his lawyers resolve the legal issues at his home, Nawaab.

    Now finally, the star has broken his silence on the ongoing case. In a viral video posted by a paparazzo account a few hours back, when the paparazzi asked him about his reaction to the viral video of his wife and house-help Sapna, on this, the star said, "See mein in sab cheezo ke baare me kuch bhi nahi kehna chahunga. Par haan, iss sab ke beech me mere baccho ki jo schooling hai. Wo bahut zyada affect ho rahi hai. Mere bacche Dubai me padhte hai. Aur wo yaha pichle ek mahine se hai. Meri bas yehi appeal hai ke mere bacche school jaaye. That is it. Aur mein kuch bhi kehna nahi chahta hu."

    For those unaware, Aaliya had previously stated that the actor always has an explanation when she wants him to meet their children and that the couple has been living apart for more than four years. During an interview with a leading entertainment portal earlier this month, she said, "I have not said anything to the kids. Though they are upset and keep asking me papa kahan hai, kahan shoot kar rahe hai?. I keep telling them that he is shooting in New York, US. But, then, how many years should I do that?."

