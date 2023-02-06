Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui stays in Mumbai hotel amid his, Aaliya's ongoing divorce case

    A friend of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has said that the actor will constantly stay at the hotel until his lawyers disperse the legal issues at his home, Nawaab.

    First Published Feb 6, 2023, 4:20 PM IST

    While earlier in the week, we saw that Nawazuddin Siddiqui got served a court notice as his wife Aaliya charged him and his family with domestic violence. The Mumbai court acted upon Aaliya complaint over their new dispute.

    Earlier, she had also alleged about feeling trapped inside her own house. In her statement, Aaliya said, "My access to the kitchen is banned. I have made the living room sofa, my bed. My friends who send food are not allowed to come in. I am scared to step out, even till the gate to fetch the food. What if doors are closed behind my back?."

    Amidst the ongoing issue, it got reported that the actor is currently staying at a hotel in Mumbai. According to a report in a leading entertainment portal, the actor will remain at the hotel until his lawyers resolve the legal issues at his home, Nawaab.

    Aaliya had previously stated that the actor always has an explanation when she wants him to meet their children and that the couple has been living apart for more than four years. During an interview with a leading entertainment portal, she said, "I have not said anything to the kids. Though they are upset and keep asking me papa kahan hai, kahan shoot kar rahe hai?. I keep telling them that he is shooting in New York, US. But, then how many years should I do that?."

    She also stated that even when the actor works at his Mumbai office. He does not visit their children. Aaliya adds, “When I tell him to visit the kids. He is like I am busy and have people to meet. So, I get forced to tell the kids that papa is busy with a shoot."

