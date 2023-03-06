Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaks 'silence' on estranged wife Aaliya accusations, claims he is termed 'bad guy'

A few days back, we saw how Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, Aaliya, made shocking claims against her estranged husband in a viral Instagram video that created a storm on social media and shook the internet as well. Now Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has broken his 'silence' on his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui's accusations.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is quite a popular name in the Bollywood industry. He has been a part of some of the best films and proved his versatility with his acting skills. The actor grabbed all the limelight and made it to the headlines for his and his wife Aaliya's ongoing divorce case proceedings. Now even the custody battle has commenced amid this bollywood couple.

A fresh update on the ongoing controversial divorce and custody battle between Nawazuddin and his estranged wife, Aaliya, has come in. But, this time, from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has chosen to break his silence for the first time in this ongoing case and controversy.

ALSO READ: 'The real truth...' Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife makes new claims

Taking to his Instagram handle, the star has posted a note post. In the note, Nawazuddin mentioned, "I am seen as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. I kept quiet as this tamasha will be read by my children. Social Media Platforms, the Press & A bunch of people are really enjoying my character assassination on the basis of one sided & manipulated videos. There are few points I would like to express."

Giving his side of the real story, Nawazuddin mentioned, "First of all, me and Aaliya are not together since several years. We are already divorced, But we definitely had an understanding only for our kids. Does anyone know why my kids are in India and not attending school for 45 days, wherein the school is sending me letters every day that it has been too long an absence. My kids have been made hostage for the past 45 days and are missing their schooling in Dubai."

Nawazuddin giving exact details, has said, "She had abandoned the kids in Dubai for the last four months before calling them here on the pretext of demanding money. On average, she has been paid approximately, Rs 10 Lakhs per month for the past two years and 5-7 lakhs per month before moving to Dubai with my children, excluding the school fees, medical, travel and other leisure activities. I have also financed her three films that costed me crores of rupees. To help her set up her income stream, since she is the mother of my kids. She was given luxurious cars for my kids. But she sold them and spent the money on herself. I got a lavish sea-facing apartment in Versova, Mumbai, for my children. Aaliya was co-owner of apartment as my kids are small. I have given my children a rented apartment in Dubai, where she lived comfortably. She only wants more money and has filed cases on me and my mother. It is her routine as she has done the same in the past too, and then withdraws the case when paid as per her demand."

He adds, "Whenever my children came to India during their vacation, they used to stay with their grandmother only. How could anyone throw them out of the house? I myself was not present during that time. Why she did not make a video of being thrown out, whereas she makes a video of every random thing."

He shares, "She has dragged the kids in this drama. She is doing all this to simply blackmail me, malign my reputation, her intent to spoil my career and fulfil her illegitimate demands."

He concluded his note by sharing, "Last but not least - Any parent on this planet will never want their kids to miss out on their studies or hamper their future. They will always try to give their best of the best possible things. Whatever I am earning today is all for both of my kids. No person can change this. I love Shora & Yani. I will go to any extent to secure their well-being and their future. I have won all the cases so far and will continue to place my faith in the judiciary. Love is not to hold one back, but to let one fly in the right direction."

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui case: An overview of actor's ongoing issue with wife Aaliya; charges leveled against him