Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal is rumored to get married in February 2026. Fans are talking about it on social media, but neither Tanya nor her family has confirmed the news yet.
Tanya Mittal Wedding Buzz
Tanya Mittal, one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 19, is reportedly set to get married. While there has been no official confirmation from Tanya, her family, or her team, the rumor is gaining traction on social media. A post on Reddit claims she will tie the knot in February 2026, asking fans if they know anything about her future groom.
Fans React to Tanya Mittal’s Wedding Rumors
As expected, social media users had a field day reacting to the news. Some poked fun at the idea, writing comments like:
“Who? Who is the man who can tolerate her?”
“Is the groom also for rent? Who is marrying Bunty Chor?”
“The groom is Amaal Mallik.”
“It must be a show-off just like her.”
“Yes, he is a local politician.”
While the rumor is currently being treated as fake, fans continue to speculate and joke about the mysterious groom.
Tanya mittal getting married in February
byu/Historical_Image6652 inbiggboss
Tanya Mittal on Marriage During Bigg Boss 19
During her time on Bigg Boss 19, Tanya had spoken about her marriage. She revealed that her parents wanted her to get married early, but she requested more time to focus on her career. Tanya mentioned that now she feels settled and is looking for a partner who suits her lifestyle. She even joked about wanting a private jet wedding in Dubai, showing her flair for the dramatic.
Life After Bigg Boss 19
Since leaving the show, Tanya Mittal has been busy with acting projects and her social media presence. Recently, she shared a video on Instagram while shooting her sixth ad film, captioning it: “Who wants an annual supply of these body lotions?” Fans responded with humorous and entertaining comments, continuing the trend of light-hearted interaction Tanya is known for online.
