The nine-day Shat Chandi Maha Yagya began at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine for Shardiya Navratras. The Shrine Board has made extensive arrangements for pilgrims, including special facilities, enhanced security, and medical services for a smooth experience.

The nine-day Shat Chandi Maha Yagya commenced at the Holy Shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi on Sunday, marking the beginning of Shardiya Navratras amid religious fervour and spiritual devotion. Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; other senior officers and staff of the Shrine Board, besides pilgrims were present on the occasion.

The sacred Yagya, organised by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) for universal peace, prosperity, harmony and the well-being of humanity, commenced with traditional Vedic rituals and chanting of sacred hymns at the Yagyashala situated at the Holy Shrine. The religious ceremony will continue throughout the nine-day Navratra festival and culminate with Purnahuti on Mahanavami.

Enhanced Pilgrim Facilities

As per the directions of the Chairman, SMVDSB, several inclusive and facilitative measures have been implemented to enhance the pilgrimage experience. These include complimentary pony and battery car services for differently-abled devotees, priority access to darshan at the sanctum sanctorum and the establishment of dedicated help desks at key locations to assist pilgrims at large.

Besides, comprehensive arrangements have been put in place to ensure a safe, smooth and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage experience for devotees arriving from different parts of the country and abroad. The Shrine Board has consistently emphasised the importance of strengthening pilgrim-centric infrastructure, improving essential amenities and ensuring that every devotee visiting the Holy Shrine receives a comfortable and hassle-free pilgrimage experience.

Additionally, the Shrine Board has undertaken extensive preparations covering accommodation, sanitation, drinking water, medical assistance, security, crowd management and other essential services along the pilgrimage track and at the Holy Shrine.

Specialized Support Services

The Shrine Board has also strengthened medical services and emergency response teams stationed at strategic points to provide timely assistance to pilgrims. To facilitate the smooth movement of devotees, adequate arrangements have been made for registration, queue management, accommodation and transportation services.

Festive Atmosphere and Decorations

The Bhawan, Atka and surrounding areas have been adorned with indigenous and exotic fruits and flowers, elaborate reception gates and decorative pandals. The entire Bhawan complex has been illuminated with vibrant façade lighting, offering a visually captivating experience for pilgrims. As in previous years, devotional performances including Bhajans and Bhaints by renowned artists are being held during the morning and evening Atka Aarti, adding to the spiritual fervor of the celebrations.

CEO's Review and Pilgrim Turnout

During his visit, the CEO of the Shrine Board interacted with pilgrims to assess the arrangements and expressed satisfaction with the facilities being provided at both Bhawan and Katra. The auspicious occasion witnessed an overwhelming response from devotees, with 47,346 pilgrims paying obeisance at the Holy Shrine on the first day of the festival.