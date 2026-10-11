Ben Affleck joked his kids rate his parenting well below ex-wife Jennifer Garner, telling him he's 'maybe 40 per cent' as good as her. The actor took it in good humour, saying he's 'maxing out' at a B+ and stressed his mutual respect for Garner.

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck joked that his children rate his parenting below that of ex-wife Jennifer Garner, saying he is “maxing out” at a B+ in a candid interview. Ben Affleck has offered a humorous assessment of his parenting skills, admitting that he struggles to match the standard set by his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

As per People magazine, the actor, in a recent interview, joked that his three children believe he falls well short of their mother's parenting abilities.

“Their mom is spectacular, and always makes me feel like I’m coming up a little short,” Affleck said, as cited by People magazine.

The actor, who shares three children with Garner: Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 14; revealed that he tells his children he is “75 per cent as good as your mom” when assessing his own parenting. However, their response was considerably less generous. “Maybe 40 per cent,” his children reportedly told him, as per Affleck. Affleck took the verdict in good humour, laughing as he summed up his performance, “I'm maxing out. B+.”

Co-parenting with Mutual Respect

Behind the jokes, Affleck emphasised the importance of mutual respect in his relationship with Garner as they raise their children following their divorce. Describing their co-parenting arrangement, which follows a week-on, week-off schedule, the actor expressed gratitude for his former wife. “I respect her. I am grateful for her,” Affleck said, adding, “I think the most important thing is, you know, having that mutual respect, being able to get along with that person.” His comments highlight the importance he places on maintaining a cooperative relationship with Garner while navigating the responsibilities of raising their three children.

Prioritizing Family in Career Choices

Affleck has also spoken about making career decisions that allow him to remain actively involved in his children's lives. In a recent conversation with Variety, the actor explained why he deliberately bases his professional commitments in Los Angeles, where he can remain close to his family. “I’m divorced, I have shared custody, and I don’t want to miss these years,” he said. Being able to pick his children up from school and share dinner with them remains a priority as they grow through their teenage years.

Garner is currently dating technology CEO John Miller. (ANI)