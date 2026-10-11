Vishva Hindu Rakshak Parishad's Yamuna Pathak slammed the Telangana govt for allowing Kunal Kamra's Hyderabad show, questioning why complaints of derogatory remarks against Hindu deities were ignored. Bajrang Dal also threatened to disrupt the event.

Yamuna Pathak, the Mahila President of Vishva Hindu Rakshak Parishad, criticised the Telangana government over Kunal Kamra's show in Hyderabad on Sunday. While talking to ANI, Yamuna Pathak demanded accountability from the Telangana government over the alleged permission granted for Kunal Kamra’s Hyderabad show despite complaints against him alleging derogatory remarks against Hindu deities.

"Telangana government should answer why Kunal Kamra's Hyderabad show was allowed to proceed despite complaints alleging derogatory remarks against Hindu deities. Were those complaints investigated or simply ignored is our question. Had another religious or revered deity or holy personality been targeted, would their response have been equally permissive? Article 14 guarantees equality before law. Hindu complaints deserve equal scrutiny and equal action, not selective silence," said Yamuna Pathak. She added, "We from Vishva Hindu Raksha Parishad will firmly oppose any attempt to turn Hyderabad into a stage for deliberate humiliation of Hindu faith. It's important to protect the city's social fabric. Why people who deliberately mock Hindu deities were allowed to conduct a show? Hindu tolerance is no excuse for government indifference."

Police Deployed at Venue Amid Tensions

Earlier, Police deployment was seen at TGRTC Kala Bhavan in Hyderabad, where comedian Kunal Kamra's show was scheduled this evening. The Hyderabad Police personnel were spotted standing near the entrance of the venue.

Bajrang Dal Threatens Disruption

Earlier, Bajrang Dal threatened to disrupt stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s scheduled show in Hyderabad, alleging that his remarks about Hindu deities Ram and Sita are offensive. Following this, tensions prevailed ahead of comedian Kunal Kamra's show scheduled for Sunday at TGRTC Kala Bhavan in Hyderabad. Bajrang Dal had lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad police seeking to prevent the event and warned of action if the show proceeds.

"We will stop the anti-Hindu Kunal Kamra show scheduled for today at TGRTC Kala Bhavan, RTC X Roads, Hyderabad. Kunal Kamra always criticises the Hindu gods Ram and Sita. Cases have also been filed against him at many places earlier. We have filed a complaint with the Hyderabad police not to give permission for the event. If the event continues today, we, along with a large number of Bajrang Dal and VHP workers, will definitely stop it," said Hyderabad Bajrang Dal. (ANI)