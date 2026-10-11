Siliguri's Central Colony Durga Puja Committee will celebrate its 64th year with a golden theme, adorning the Goddess with 100 kg of gold ornaments. Elaborate security will be in place. Another pandal will feature a replica of the Ram temple.

Durga Puja preparations are in full swing in Siliguri as different committees are set to celebrate the upcoming festival with new and unique themes. The Central Colony Durga Puja Committee is set to celebrate its 64th year of Durga Puja with a spectacular golden theme. As part of this year's celebrations, Goddess Durga will be adorned with gold ornaments weighing approximately 100 kg. The puja pandal will also be decorated with a variety of gold-coloured materials, creating a dazzling golden ambience for visitors.

Golden Themed Pandal with 100kg Gold Ornaments

To protect the valuable ornaments, elaborate security arrangements will be made to ensure the safety of the idol and the ornaments.

While talking to ANI, Central Colony Durga Puja Committee Secretary Partha Dey said, "This year marks the 64th anniversary of the Siliguri Central Colony Puja Committee. Every year, we introduce something new in Siliguri, and the residents—as well as visitors—delight in seeing our work. This time, too, we have created a pandal based on a fresh concept. We will be adorning the Goddess with ornaments made of 100 kilograms of gold. That is the primary attraction this year."

He added, "Once the gold is installed, there will be an 8-foot barricade in front of the idol, manned by Senco Gold’s own security personnel. Additionally, we are coordinating with the Siliguri Police Commissioner—we are depositing the required fees—to ensure 24/7 police security. Beyond that, we will have personal bouncers and private security, backed by over a hundred volunteers. The entire pandal and its surroundings will also be under CCTV surveillance.

A large number of devotees are expected to visit the pandal during the festive season. The committee's unique golden presentation is expected to draw considerable attention from devotees and visitors during Durga Puja.

Ram Temple Replica a Key Attraction

Apart from this, a Durga Puja pandal by Saktigarh Ujjwal Sangha is set to bring a replica of the Ram temple, bringing a spiritual and religious theme to this year's celebrations. The saffron-coloured pandal, standing approximately 60 feet tall, is taking shape as artisans work tirelessly to complete the structure ahead of the festival.

According to Ratan Saha, secretary of the Durga Puja committee,organisers faced various difficulties in celebrating the festival during the tenure of the previous state government. However, he expressed optimism that this year’s Durga Puja celebrations would be conducted smoothly with the full support of the state government.

About Durga Puja Festival and Rituals

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharadotsava, commemorates Goddess Durga’s victory over the shape-shifting buffalo demon Mahishasura and is among the most prominent Hindu festivals.

In 2026, the primary festival days will be observed from October 17 to October 21. The celebrations centre on Goddess Durga, traditionally depicted with ten arms riding a lion and accompanied by Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesha and Kartikeya.

The festival’s key rituals include Chakkhu Daan, the symbolic painting of the Goddess’s eyes, followed by Bodhan, the ritual awakening of the deity. Devotees also participate in Anjali and Sandhi Puja, while Dhunuchi Naach remains a prominent traditional performance.

The celebrations culminate in Sindoor Khela on Vijaya Dashami, followed by Visarjan, when the idols are immersed in water bodies, symbolising the Goddess’s return to Mount Kailash.

Across cities, Durga Puja also transforms neighbourhoods into elaborate cultural spaces, with themed pandals, decorations and food courts becoming major attractions. (ANI)