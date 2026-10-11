Shilpa and Shamita Shetty shared emotional tributes on Instagram for their late father, Surendra Shetty, on his 10th death anniversary. They posted throwback photos and messages expressing how much they miss him.

Shilpa Shetty's emotional tribute

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty remembered her late father, Surendra Shetty, on the 10th anniversary of his passing, sharing an emotional tribute on Instagram alongside a cherished throwback photograph of the two together. Reflecting on a decade without her father, Shetty expressed how much she continues to miss him and shared a heartfelt message with her followers. “10 years without you, Dad. Miss you every single day… some days a little more. The only consolation is knowing you’re in a better place, watching over us and blessing us. Forever in our hearts.” https://www.instagram.com/p/DeV6U9Ukp4P/?img_index=1

Shamita Shetty's heartfelt note

Her sister and actor Shamita Shetty also wrote a heartfelt note on her Instagram handle, remembering her late father on his death anniversary. Sharing a carousel of pictures, with one also including her childhood picture, Shamita wrote, "Time passes, life moves forward, and the world keeps turning, but some parts of your heart remain forever where you left them. Love you Daddy miss u." https://www.instagram.com/p/DeV5vpwiBl4/?img_index=1

About Surendra Shetty

Surendra Shetty was an entrepreneur and was married to Sunanda Shetty. He passed away on October 11, 2016, at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Versova, Mumbai. (ANI)