Arjun Rampal announced his new venture, 'Billionaire', for Amazon Prime Video. The actor shared photos from a commencement ceremony as production began. The series features a strong creative team including director Hansal Mehta and producer Robbie Grewal.

Actor Arjun Rampal has announced his upcoming project, 'Billionaire', for Amazon Prime Video, marking the start of his latest venture in the streaming space. The actor shared the announcement on social media during Navratri, posting photographs from a traditional commencement ceremony in which the team gathered to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga as production on the project got underway.

In the caption, Arjun Rampal wrote, "Started this auspicious day of Navratri, seeking the blessings of Mata Devi for #billionaire coming soon on @primevideoin @primevideo with this fabulous team." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

Acclaimed Team Behind 'Billionaire'

'Billionaire' brings together an acclaimed creative team, including director Hansal Mehta, producer Robbie Grewal, casting director Mukesh Chhabra and Almighty Motion Picture.

Following the announcement, Rampal’s social media post received congratulatory messages and good wishes from fans and industry colleagues. With production officially underway, 'Billionaire' marks Rampal’s latest announced project for Amazon Prime Video. Further details about the project, including its format and release date, have not been provided.

A Look at the Creative Powerhouses

The core team behind 'Billionaire' brings together diverse experience across films and streaming projects. Director Hansal Mehta is known for acclaimed titles such as 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story', 'Scoop' and 'The Buckingham Murders'. Director Robbie Grewal has helmed espionage thrillers, including 'Romeo Akbar Walter' (RAW), starring John Abraham. Producer Prabhleen Sandhu and Almighty Motion Picture have been associated with content-driven television and digital projects. Meanwhile, actor Arjun Rampal has featured in action thrillers and antagonistic roles, including his performance in 'Dhurandhar.'

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra has built a massive portfolio spanning major feature films and web series, including 'Jawan', 'Dunki,' 'Dhurandhar', and the critically acclaimed series 'Scam 1992'. In addition to casting, Chhabra made his feature film directorial debut with the emotional romantic drama 'Dil Bechara' (2020), starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. (ANI)