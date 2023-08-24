National Awards 2023: 'Kalkokkho' wins Best Bengali Feature

69th National Film Awards: Rajdeep Paul and Sarmistha Maiti, a dynamic director duo, clinched the coveted Best Bengali Film award at the esteemed 69th National Film Awards for their groundbreaking creation, 'Kalkokkho'. This cinematic masterpiece made its debut at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival in 2021, leaving an indelible mark

The National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Bengali is a prestigious recognition presented annually by the Directorate of Film Festivals, a body under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, India. These awards, represented by the Rajat Kamal (Silver Lotus), are part of the esteemed National Film Awards initiated in 1954 to honor excellence in Indian cinema. These accolades extend to films in various regional languages.

Rajdeep Paul and Sarmistha Maiti, a dynamic director duo, clinched the coveted Best Bengali Film award at the esteemed 69th National Film Awards for their groundbreaking creation, 'Kalkokkho'. This cinematic masterpiece made its debut at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival in 2021, leaving an indelible mark. The heart of 'Kalkokkho' delves into an existential horror narrative, drawing inspiration from the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

