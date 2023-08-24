National Awards 2023: 'Kalkokkho' wins Best Bengali Feature

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    69th National Film Awards: Rajdeep Paul and Sarmistha Maiti, a dynamic director duo, clinched the coveted Best Bengali Film award at the esteemed 69th National Film Awards for their groundbreaking creation, 'Kalkokkho'. This cinematic masterpiece made its debut at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival in 2021, leaving an indelible mark

    The National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Bengali is a prestigious recognition presented annually by the Directorate of Film Festivals, a body under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, India. These awards, represented by the Rajat Kamal (Silver Lotus), are part of the esteemed National Film Awards initiated in 1954 to honor excellence in Indian cinema. These accolades extend to films in various regional languages.

    This year as  the 69th National Film Awards were announced, 'Kalkokhho' got the Best Bengali Film Award. The movie was screened at the Busan International Film Festival in 2021.

    Rajdeep Paul and Sarmistha Maiti, a dynamic director duo, clinched the coveted Best Bengali Film award at the esteemed 69th National Film Awards for their groundbreaking creation, 'Kalkokkho'. This cinematic masterpiece made its debut at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival in 2021, leaving an indelible mark. The heart of 'Kalkokkho' delves into an existential horror narrative, drawing inspiration from the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    7 reasons to watch the movie:

    1. Intriguing Premise: Kalkokkho presents a unique and thought-provoking premise where the protagonist gets trapped in a mysterious house with repetitive time loops. This setup immediately piques the viewer's curiosity and keeps them engaged throughout the film.

    2. Relevance to Current Times: The film serves as an allegory for the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on society. It explores themes of misunderstanding, fear, and isolation, which are highly relevant and relatable to the audience's own experiences during the pandemic.

    3. Suspenseful Narrative: The suspense and mystery surrounding the time loops and the doctor's attempts to escape create a tension-filled atmosphere. This keeps the audience on the edge of their seats, eager to unravel the secrets of the house.

    4. Unique Visuals: The concept of a "swamp of time and space" offers the filmmakers an opportunity to create visually captivating and surreal scenes. The innovative visuals and cinematography enhance the storytelling and add to the overall cinematic experience.

    5. Deep Themes: The film delves into profound themes such as the human condition, the passage of time, and the impact of isolation on one's psyche. These thought-provoking themes add depth to the story and encourage the audience to reflect on their own lives.

    6. Talented Filmmakers: The co-direction by Rajdeep Paul and Sarmistha Maiti showcases the collaboration of creative minds. Their vision and storytelling techniques contribute to the film's effectiveness in delivering its message.

    7. Rich History: The involvement of Aurora Films, a production company with a history dating back to 1906, adds prestige to the project. It signifies a legacy of filmmaking that brings a wealth of experience to the table, promising a well-crafted and professionally produced film

