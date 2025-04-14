IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How MI pulled off 12-run win over DC?

Sports
Mumbai Indians made a brilliant comeback after three successive losses with a thrilling 12-run win over Delhi Capitals.
After being put to bat first by DC, MI openers Rohit Sharma (18) and Ryan Rickelton (45) gave the hosts a great start to the innings, racing to 47/0 in 4.5 overs.
Suryakumar Yadav was off to a brilliant start, but failed to convert his formidable score as he was dismissed for 40 off 28 balls.
Tilak Varma put up a blistering performance with the bat as he scored 59 off 33 balls at a strike rate of 178.79.
Naman Dhir came up with an impactful performance as he played a quickfire unbeaten cameo knock of 38 off 17 balls to help MI post a solid total of 205/5 on the board.
With DC chasing a 206-run target, Deepak Chahar got an early breakthrough for MI by dismissing Jake Fraser-McGurk for a golden duck.
Continuing his fine form in domestic cricket, Karun Nair played a sensational knock of 89 off 40 balls at an astounding strike rate of 222.50.
After Karun Nair’s dismissal, Delhi Capitals’ middle-order batters failed to carry on the momentum as they were reduced from 135/3 to 180/7, losing 4 wickets in 45 runs.
In the penultimate over of DC’s 206-run chase, MI sealed the victory with three run-outs on the trot as they eventually bowled out the hosts for 193 in 19 overs.
Karn Sharma emerged as hero for Mumbai Indians as he picked crucial wickets of Abhishek Porel, KL Rahul, and Tristan Stubbs to put the side in winning position.
Delhi Capitals suffered their first defeat of the season, ending their four-match winning streak. Now, every team has lost at least one match in IPL 2025.
