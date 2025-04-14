Sports

IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How MI pulled off 12-run win over DC?

Image credits: ANI

Mumbai Indians make comeback after 3 defeats

Mumbai Indians made a brilliant comeback after three successive losses with a thrilling 12-run win over Delhi Capitals.

Image credits: ANI

Rohit and Rickelton give MI a great start

After being put to bat first by DC, MI openers Rohit Sharma (18) and Ryan Rickelton (45) gave the hosts a great start to the innings, racing to 47/0 in 4.5 overs.

Image credits: ANI

Suryakumar Yadav falls short of fifty

Suryakumar Yadav was off to a brilliant start, but failed to convert his formidable score as he was dismissed for 40 off 28 balls.

Image credits: ANI

Tilak Varma’s impressive show

Tilak Varma put up a blistering performance with the bat as he scored 59 off 33 balls at a strike rate of 178.79.

Image credits: ANI

Naman Dhir’s quickfire cameo

Naman Dhir came up with an impactful performance as he played a quickfire unbeaten cameo knock of 38 off 17 balls to help MI post a solid total of 205/5 on the board.

Image credits: ANI

Deepak Chahar gets early wicket for MI

With DC chasing a 206-run target, Deepak Chahar got an early breakthrough for MI by dismissing Jake Fraser-McGurk for a golden duck.

Image credits: ANI

Karun Nair’s sensational innings

Continuing his fine form in domestic cricket, Karun Nair played a sensational knock of 89 off 40 balls at an astounding strike rate of 222.50.

Image credits: ANI

DC suffer batting collapse

After Karun Nair’s dismissal, Delhi Capitals’ middle-order batters failed to carry on the momentum as they were reduced from 135/3 to 180/7, losing 4 wickets in 45 runs.

Image credits: ANI

MI seal victory with 3 successive run outs

In the penultimate over of DC’s 206-run chase, MI sealed the victory with three run-outs on the trot as they eventually bowled out the hosts for 193 in 19 overs.

Image credits: ANI

Karn Sharma emerges as hero

Karn Sharma emerged as hero for Mumbai Indians as he picked crucial wickets of Abhishek Porel, KL Rahul, and Tristan Stubbs to put the side in winning position.

Image credits: ANI

DC winning streak comes to an end

Delhi Capitals suffered their first defeat of the season, ending their four-match winning streak. Now, every team has lost at least one match in IPL 2025.

Image credits: ANI

IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How RCB defeated RR by 9 wickets?

ISL final highlights in pictures: How Mohun Bagan defeated Bengaluru?

IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How KKR steamrolled CSK by 8 wickets?

Garnacho to Nico Williams: Latest transfer rumours from Europe