    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor breakup? Actress shares cryptic post, saying 'Change Is The Law...'

    Rumours of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's split made news after netizens noted that the diva had not commented or liked the actor's social media images. Also, on Instagram, Malaika is said to have unfollowed Arjun's sisters, Anshula, Janhvi, and Khushi Kapoor.

    First Published Aug 26, 2023, 11:22 AM IST

    Malaika Arora took to Instagram stories on Saturday morning to send a mysterious message amid split reports with Arjun Kapoor. The note talked about ‘change’ and not longing for the past. “Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future," Malaika's quotation stated.

    Malaika's mysterious post comes just hours after the diva allegedly unfollowed the actor's family members on social media. On Instagram, Malaika is said to have unfollowed Arjun's sisters, Anshula, Janhvi, and Khushi Kapoor. Not only that, but she has stopped following Arjun's father, Boney Kapoor, and brother, Anil Kapoor. It should be noted, however, that Malaika continues to follow the Ek Villain Returns actor on Instagram.

    Also Read: WHAT! Did Malaika Arora confirm breakup with Arjun Kapoor? Here's what we know

    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's split rumours made news after netizens observed that the Bollywood diva had not commented on or liked Arjun's most recent social media photographs. While neither party has released an official comment on their apparent breakup, it has recently been reported that Arjun is now dating Kusha Kapila. They recently attended a party at Karan Johar's home when their group photos became popular on social media.

    Also Read: Ananya Panday admits to stalking Zeenat Aman on social media

    However, the 'Masaba Masaba 2' actress recently debunked any such allegations in a post on her Instagram account. She revealed that such statements have also impacted her mother's mental health. “Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek format introduction karwana padega," Kusha said, adding,  “Every time I read sh*it about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. unki social life has taken a big hit." Previously, Kusha was married to Zorawar Ahluwalia. They announced their divorce in June of this year.

