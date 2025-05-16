When the shooting of the film was completed, Tovino Thomas shared on social media, ‘Narivetta... is a fight of memory against oblivion.’ The film hits theatres on May 23.

Kochi: Following Ishq, Anuraj Manohar's directorial venture "Narivetta," starring Tovino Thomas, is gearing up for release. Having received a U/A certificate from the censor board with positive feedback, the film is set to hit theaters on May 23rd. Director Anuraj Manohar recently spoke about lead actor Tovino Thomas's performance in the film.

‘This film is packed with conflicts, emotional connections, and everything you need to fully enjoy it. It's a film that accurately portrays all of that. That's the confidence we have coming into this. This is my first film in six years after Ishq. Tovino is my friend. As far as I'm concerned, this is one of Tovino's best performances. I can say that with pride. There are moments in this film that amazed me, moments that made me cry, and many scenes that touched me emotionally. I have complete faith that this will be a landmark film in Tovino's career,’ says Anuraj.

When the shooting of the film was completed, Tovino Thomas shared on social media, ‘Narivetta... is a fight of memory against oblivion.’ The trailer hinted at police brutality, echoing historical land struggles like Chengara, Muthanga, Punchavi, and Nandigram.

The film tells the story of Varghese Peter, an ordinary police constable, in his professional and personal life. Tovino Thomas plays Varghese Peter. Tamil actor Cheran makes his Malayalam debut in the big-budget Narivetta. Suraj Venjaramoodu, Priyamvada Krishnan, and Rini Udayakumar are also in the film. The film's songs and trailer are already trending on YouTube. AGS Entertainment has acquired the Tamil Nadu distribution rights for Narivetta.

