Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony: Anupam Kher gets invitation, says 'This is very special'

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has become the latest well-known figure to be invited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in event in Delhi. The famous event will take place on Sunday, June 9. During the event, Modi and his senior ministers will take the oath of office as leaders of the newly elected government.

Actor took to his X(formerly Twitter), Anupam shared the picture of the invite, along with a caption that read, “भारत का एक नागरिक होने के नाते ये मेरा शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में भाग लेने का तीसरा अवसर होगा।ये तो ख़ास है ही है।परंतु उससे बड़ी और ख़ास बात ये है कि तीनों बार प्रधानमंत्री #SameToSame है।आज शाम डायलॉग भी सेम ही होगा!!! मैं नरेंद्र दामोदरदास मोदी…।जय हो! जय हिन्द! #PrimeMinister @narendramodi(As an Indian citizen, this will be my third opportunity to participate in the swearing-in ceremony. It is indeed special. But what makes it even more significant is that all three times, the Prime Minister has been #SameToSame. This evening, even the dialogue will be the same!!! I am Narendra Damodardas Modi… Jai Ho! Jai Hind! #PrimeMinister @narendramodi).”

Anupam shared with news agency ANI, "In the last 10 years, the prime minister has run the country very well. I hope the new government under the PM's leadership will take the country ahead. We are the fifth largest economy in the world and can move up to being the third largest economy. I thank those who have invited me to this ceremony."

आदरणीय @narendramodi जी! देश गार्वित है कि एक बार फिर आप हमारा नेतृत्व करेंगे।पिछले दस सालों में आप भारत को अलग अलग क्षेत्रों में सफलता की चोटियों तक ले गये है।आपका देश के प्रति प्रेम और लगन से कार्य करना प्रेरणात्मक है।प्रभु आपको लंबी एवं स्वस्थ आयु प्रदान करे। ताकि अगले पाँच…

Anupam Kher and Narendra Modi's friendship

Kher, who has a longstanding friendship with Modi, has frequently lauded the Prime Minister's policies and efforts. The actor's participation at the event demonstrates Modi's widespread popularity, including in the entertainment industry.

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is poised to begin his third straight term, matching Jawaharlal Nehru's record. Intense conversations are occurring between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership and its allies about allotting cabinet slots within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the next administration.

Section 144 has been implemented across New Delhi, and the Delhi Police imposed various restrictions on June 9 and 10 in preparation for the swearing-in event.

Anupam Kher on the work front

Shifting attention to the entertainment industry, Anupam Kher most recently appeared in the film 'Kaagaj 2', which debuted on March 1. The film stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Neena Gupta, and the late actor Satish Kaushik in important parts. To celebrate his 69th birthday, Anupam Kher shocked his fans by revealing his new project, 'Tanvi The Great'. Notably, Kher directed 'Om Jai Jagdish', a film about three brothers played by Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan, with Mahima Chaudhary, Urmila Matondar, and Tara Sharma playing their love interests.

His future project includes a role in Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency. The film explores the story of the Indian Emergency era and features Ranaut as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

