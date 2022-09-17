Narendra Modi Birthday Wishes: Shah Rukh to Akshay Kumar to Kangana Ranaut; check out celebs sweet messages

Shah Rukh Khan wishes ‘strength and health’ to PM Narendra Modi on his birthday. From Ajay Devgn to Akshay Kumar to Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood celebs took to social media to wish PM Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday

Narendra Modi, the prime minister, turns 72. From all across the world, people are sending their well wishes to the prime minister. Many Bollywood superstars have also expressed their best wishes on the joyous occasion.

Shah Rukh Khan posted a sincere request on his social media platform for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Numerous Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Deol, Abhishek Bachchan, and others, sent their most sincere greetings to the Indian Prime Minister on social media.

Also Read: PM Modi turns 72: Here are some creative ways to wish the prime minister on his birthday

Anupam Kher, a seasoned actor, wished PM Modi with a lovely message on Instagram. Along with a video of the PM addressing the nation, he wrote, “Respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji! Wishing you a very happy birthday and congratulations! May the Lord grant you a long and healthy life! You are striving to fulfil every responsibility you have taken under your oath and will continue to do so for many years to come! Thank you for your leadership! Happy Birthday Prime Minister."

Shah Rukh Khan shared a heartfelt wish for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his social media. SRK tweeted, “Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals. Take a day off and enjoy your Birthday, sir. Happy Birthday @narendramodi.”

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi turns 72: Know all about the prime minister's security details

Akshay Kumar also tweeted a picture with Narendra Modi and wished him on the latter’s special day. The Ram Setu actor wrote, “Your vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work…just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring. Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Wish you health, happiness and a glorious year ahead.”

Kangana Ranaut expressed her respect for PM Modi also shared a heartfelt note that read, “Happy birthday honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi. From selling tea on railway platforms as a child to becoming the most powerful man on this planet, what an incredible journey… we wish you a long, long life, but like Rama, like Krishna, Like Gandhi, you are immortal. Now etched forever in the conscious of this nation and beyond. You will love forever. Nothing can erase your legacy that’s why I call you an Avatar… blessed to have you as our leader.”

Anil Kapoor has shared pictures of PM Modi on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “A very Happy Birthday to the man who has put India on the world map in a way we could never have imagined…the harbinger of ache din, the leader of our proud nation. May you live long and stay healthy! Narendra Modi."

Also Read: Modi birthday: Bollywood’s iconic selfies with the PM

Ajay Devgn posted a picture of himself with PM Modi on his Twitter and wrote, “Your leadership inspires 🇮🇳 and me. Wishing you good health and a great year ahead Sir 🙏"

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram story to wish PM MOdi a happy birthday:

Many other celebrities, including Sunny Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Shankar Mahadevan, Abhishek Bachchan and others, also extended their heartfelt wishes on the occasion of PM Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Wishing PM Modi a very happy birthday