Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt have released the lyrical video for 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' from 'KD: The Devil'. The track marks Nora's Sandalwood debut, an experience she described as an 'honour' to be part of such an 'epic movie'.

Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt are all set to make fans hit the dance floor with the latest track 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' from the film 'KD: The Devil'. The peppy track features Fatehi and Dutt shaking a leg together, with Fatehi marking her debut in the Kannada film industry.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Nora Fatehi on Sandalwood Debut

While talking about the debut, she said, "Thank you Prem sir for inviting me. After watching the trailer on the big screen, now, I know why they call you the Showman. I came into the film quite last minute. When I came on the set and I met the entire crew, I realised they are genuinely making an epic movie. For me to be able to debut in Sandalwood industry with this project, is quite an honour." She further added, "I hope everyone can enjoy the song when you actually get to see it. Today, it's just lyrical, but the song is massive."

About the Song

The track, sung by Mangli and written by Raqeeb Alam, and is composed, arranged and produced by Arjun Janya. It was simultaneously released in five languages including Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. https://www.instagram.com/p/DV3jOAzkWVz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

About 'KD: The Devil'

The song launch event saw the presence of Fatehi, Prem, Arjun Janya, Rakshitha Prem, Reeshma Nanaiah, and the film's lead, Action Prince Dhruva Sarja. Produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, KD: The Devil is an awaited film of the year, starring Dhruva Sarja in the titular role along with Sanjay Dutt, Reeshma Nanaiah, Shilpa Shetty, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, and Nora Fatehi.

A period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore, 'KD - The Devil' is presented by KVN Productions, directed by Prem and produced by Suprith. It features a multi-starrer cast including Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Nora Fatehi, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and V Ravichandran in important roles. The movie is set to hit theatres all across on April 30, 2026. (ANI)