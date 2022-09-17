Modi birthday: Bollywood’s iconic selfies with the PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating his 72nd birthday on Saturday, September 17. On his birthday, take a look at the iconic selfies of Bollywood stars with the PM.

Image: Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter, Karan Johar/Instagram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned 72 years old today, on Saturday, September 17. One of the most powerful leaders in the world, PM Modi shares a huge fan following not only among the public but also among the stars of the Hindi film industry. There have been not one but several moments when Bollywood got all glammed up to meet the PM. On the occasion of his 72nd birthday, take a looks at these iconic selfies that the Bollywood stars clicked with PM Modi.

Image: Karan Johar/Instagram

The most iconic selfie of all time is the one clicked by Ranveer Singh, featuring Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal among many others. The stars flashed their biggest smiles as they squeezed in for a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The photograph is from a meeting that the PM had with regard to the film industry. ALSO READ: Modi Birthday: From SRK to Salman Khan, Bollywood stars who share PM's vision

Image: Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter

On the occasion of the release of a tribute video to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met several Bollywood actors and filmmakers including Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. This rare selfie was clicked at the event by Shah Rukh, who later posted it on his social media. ALSO READ: From traditional headgears to regional stoles, how PM Narendra Modi went global with local styles

Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Twitter

At the launch of a cultural video titled ‘Change Within’, the girl gang of the Hindi film industry did not miss out on the opportunity of clicking a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Clicked by Rakul Preet Singh, the selfie also featured Jacqueline Fernandez and Ekta Kapoor.

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram