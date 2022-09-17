Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Modi birthday: Bollywood’s iconic selfies with the PM

    First Published Sep 17, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating his 72nd birthday on Saturday, September 17. On his birthday, take a look at the iconic selfies of Bollywood stars with the PM.

    Image: Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter, Karan Johar/Instagram

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned 72 years old today, on Saturday, September 17. One of the most powerful leaders in the world, PM Modi shares a huge fan following not only among the public but also among the stars of the Hindi film industry. There have been not one but several moments when Bollywood got all glammed up to meet the PM. On the occasion of his 72nd birthday, take a looks at these iconic selfies that the Bollywood stars clicked with PM Modi.

    Image: Karan Johar/Instagram

    The most iconic selfie of all time is the one clicked by Ranveer Singh, featuring Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal among many others. The stars flashed their biggest smiles as they squeezed in for a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The photograph is from a meeting that the PM had with regard to the film industry.

    ALSO READ: Modi Birthday: From SRK to Salman Khan, Bollywood stars who share PM's vision

    Image: Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter

    On the occasion of the release of a tribute video to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met several Bollywood actors and filmmakers including Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. This rare selfie was clicked at the event by Shah Rukh, who later posted it on his social media.

    ALSO READ: From traditional headgears to regional stoles, how PM Narendra Modi went global with local styles

    Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Twitter

    At the launch of a cultural video titled ‘Change Within’, the girl gang of the Hindi film industry did not miss out on the opportunity of clicking a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Clicked by Rakul Preet Singh, the selfie also featured Jacqueline Fernandez and Ekta Kapoor.

    Image: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

    Another selfie from the same event i.e., the launch of ‘Change Within’, was captured by actor Jacqueline Fernandez. However, apart from her, Rakul Preet Singh and Ekta Kapoor in the picture, the selfie also has Kangana Ranaut and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari in it.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meet Shaadibaaz's producer Eram Aftab Faridi and know her journey RBA

    Meet Shaadibaaz's producer Eram Aftab Faridi and know her journey

    Jogi on Netflix: Diljit Dosanjh's film is worth watching? Read what netizens have to say RBA

    Jogi on Netflix: Diljit Dosanjh's film is worth watching? Read what netizens have to say

    Salman Khan show to premiere on THIS date here is when and where you can watch it drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan’s show to premiere on THIS date; here’s when and where you can watch it

    Probe against 'Sairat' actor Suraj Pawar in an alleged cheating case drb

    Probe against 'Sairat' actor Suraj Pawar in an alleged cheating case

    Nick Jonas Birthday Before Priyanka Chopra singer actor was in love with these women drb

    Nick Jonas Birthday: Before Priyanka Chopra, singer-actor was in love with these women

    Recent Stories

    Modi birthday net worth prime minister owns assets worth Rs 2.24 crore drb

    Modi birthday: PM owns assets worth Rs 2.24 crore

    PM Modi 72nd Birthday Check out 7 rare facts you need to know about him gcw

    PM Narendra Modi turns 72: 7 rare facts you need to know about him

    astrology daily Horoscope for September 17 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 17, 2022: Be careful Leo, Pisces; good day for Libra, Scorpio

    Numerology Prediction for September 17 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 17, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    legends league cricket, LLC 2022: Tanmay Srivastava, Yusuf Pathan 50s steer India Maharajas to 6-wicket win over World Giants, social media rejoices-ayh

    LLC 2022: Srivastava, Yusuf's 50s steer India Maharajas to 6-wicket win over World Giants

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon