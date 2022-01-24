Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda spreads awareness; Hyderabad Traffic police share video (Watch)

Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda which was released last year on December 2 is now grabbing the limelight. The movie has garnered positive reviews from critics and the audience since it was released on the big screen. The commercial entertainer has Balakrishna and Pragya Jaiswal in the lead roles. The film is again in the news after Hyderabad traffic police, who is known for its funny and witty tweets to create awareness, shared one of the film's videos on their Twitter account. Balakrishna saves Pragya from a head injury while driving an open jeep in the scene. Balakrishna later advises Pragya to put on the seat belt to avoid such accidents.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Hyderabad traffic police thanked the makers of Akhanda for promoting road safety. The traffic police also requested people to wear seat straps while travelling in a car. The 17-seconds video shared on Sunday has received more than 8,300 likes and has been viewed over 93,000 times on Twitter.

After the theatres' release, the action drama Akhanda was out on Disney+ Hotstar on January 21, 2022. Akhanda is creating new records on OTT. Within a day of its release, it turned out to be one of the most-watched Telugu films on OTT.

According to the makers of Akhanda, the film will have its world television premiere on February 27, on Star Maa. Besides Nandamuri Balakrishna and Pragya Jaiswal, the film also features Prabhakar, Deshna Javaji, Jagapathi Babu, Srikanth, Nithin Mehta, Poorna, Subbaraju, Avinash, Sravan, and Viji Chandrasekhar in the supporting roles.

Akhanda was directed by Boyapati Srinu and was produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the banner of Dwaraka Creations.

