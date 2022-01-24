Shark Tank India: Here’s how much the sharks have invested in so far

The six sharks on the show have invested nearly Rs 25 crores in the show already.

Shark Tank has been one of the finest shows for all those start-ups that have been looking out for an investor. And when Shark Tank came to India, the hopes with the show went sky-rocketing high.

With the show running successfully in India, the six sharks on the show have cracked quite a few deals. Let us take a look at the investments they have made in a little over a month of the show’s release on December 20.

Aman Gupta, co-founder and marketing director BoAt: Aman Gupta is quite an investor. He has had his money in several companies such as 10club, FREECULTR, Skippi Ice Pops, Bummer, Shiprocket, Anveshan and WickedGud. In Shark Tank India, Aman has closed 23 deals so far, making an investment of Rs 6.69 crores.

Namita Thapar, CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals: With some 15 deals, Namita Thapar has invested Rs 4.48 crore. Namita is one of the leading female entrepreneurs of the country, who also has her investments in the United States of America in companies since the year 2001.

Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart: With a net worth of Rs 600 crore, Peyush Bansal goes down as one of the most successful entrepreneurs of the country. So far, Peyush has closed around 16 deals on the show with an investment of Rs 4.19 crores.

Ashneer Grover, managing director and co-founder BharatPe: Ashneer is one of the country’s youngest billionaires. He co-founded BharatPr with Shashvat Nakhrani in the year 2018. As per reports, Ashneer has invested Rs 3.96 crores, closing 15 deals on the show.

Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of People Group: Anupam had conceptualised shadi.com, a successful matrimony website of India. As one f the six sharks, Anupam has invested in 16 deals, putting in Rs 3.71 crores of his money into new ventures.

Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of Sugar: The make-up brand Sugar is owned by Vineeta. Having an estimated net worth of Rs 59 crore, Vineeta has been a part of only six deals, investing an amount of Rs 1.52 crore.