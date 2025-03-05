Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor's favorite dahi tadka recipe: Perfect with roti and rice

Ingredients

  • 2 curd
  • Oil
  • Cumin seeds
  • Mustard seeds
  • Chana dal
  • Urad dal
  • 2-3 green chilies
  • 1 tbsp ginger
  • 1 pinch asafoetida
  • 2-3 red chilies
  • 1 onion
  • ½ chili powder
  • ½  turmeric powder

Prepare the curd

Whisk 2 cups of curd well and keep aside.

Prepare the tempering

Heat oil, add cumin, mustard seeds, chana dal, urad dal, and asafoetida. Let spices crackle and lentils brown for a flavorful Dahi Tadka base

Add spices and onion

Now add 2-3 chopped green chilies, 1 tablespoon of grated ginger and fry for 1 minute. Then add 1 finely chopped onion and fry it until it becomes light golden.

Mix the spices

 Now add 2-3 whole red chilies, 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder and 1/2 teaspoon turmeric and mix well.

Add curd

Turn off the gas, add whisked curd gradually, stirring constantly to prevent curdling. Add 1/4 cup water if needed to adjust the consistency of the Dahi Tadka.

Garnish and serve

Add salt to taste, sprinkle green coriander on top and serve hot tempered curd with roti or rice.

