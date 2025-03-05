Entertainment
TV actor Hiten Tejwani has turned 51 years old. Hiten is a well-known name in the world of TV. He has worked in many popular TV shows.
Hiten Tejwani has been married twice. The name of his first wife has never come to the fore. After divorcing his first wife, he married TV actress Gauri Pradhan.
Hiten had told that he got married at the beginning of his career. Due to work, he could not give time to his wife. Because of this, he could not love his wife and got divorced.
Hiten Tejwani had told in an interview that his first marriage broke down in just 11 months. He got divorced in 2001. In 2004, he married Gauri Pradhan.
Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan worked together in the TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. While working together, both fell in love and then the couple got married.
Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan are parents of twins. Their son's name is Nevaan and daughter's name is Katya. The couple's children are now 15 years old.
He started with the show Ghar Ek Mandir. After this, he appeared in many shows, including Kutumb, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kumkum, Kasauti Zindagi Ki, & Kitni Mohabbat Hai.
