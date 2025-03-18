Birth Dates That Reveal Dangerous Personalities

They are the best in many things. It's like no one else can do those jobs except them. But, they can also act just as dangerously. 

Richa Barua
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 3:04 PM IST

Just as one can know a person's horoscope according to astrology, similarly, according to numerology, one can know the personality and behavior of individuals according to their date of birth. Now, according to numerology, let's learn about people born on some special dates. They are the best in many things. It's like no one else can do those jobs except them. But, they can also act just as dangerously. So, let's find out who they are.

People born on the 8th, 16th, 18th, and 28th of any month are very attractive. They have good aspirations in life. They move forward with determination. They achieve what they think in life. They also achieve good victory. But, they act in a way that only their competitors are afraid of. It is impossible for anyone to face and win against them.


Those born on the 8th, 16th, 18th, and 28th have an unknown magnetic power. They have the power to attract anyone quickly. Wherever these four dates of birth are, there is always a fight. Despite having very good qualities, they often feel like dangerous people when you look at them. But, being dangerous does not mean that life with them is always harmful. They only behave badly with their enemies from time to time. A little stubborn. They don't get sleep until they achieve what they think and defeat those they want to defeat.

People born on these dates often have a desire to win. They do not back down from any challenge. For example, the number 8 is associated with material success, while numbers like 16 and 18 have spiritual depth and a certain determination. These individuals are often seen as leaders, visionaries, or rebels, not hesitating to question rules and cross boundaries. They do not hesitate to break ties with anyone or anything to achieve their goals. Although their strength is admirable, their intensity can sometimes seem cruel.

 These individuals have a strong loyalty to those they care about. When they love, they love deeply. They go to great lengths to support their friends, family, or partners. If someone betrays them, the dangerous person inside them comes out.
 

