Rahu-Ketu brings financial fortune to 5 signs—Check if you’re on the list!

In 2025, Rahu and Ketu will change signs. In astrology, Rahu and Ketu are considered illusionary or mysterious planets. As soon as people hear the names of Rahu and Ketu, they think that it will have negative effects. Rahu-Ketu do not always give inauspicious results. According to the Vedic calendar, Rahu's transit in Aquarius will take place on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 4.30 pm. Ketu transits in Leo. According to astrology, Rahu and Ketu give auspicious results to some zodiac signs in certain special situations, depending on their position or movement. In 2025, Rahu-Ketu will change their zodiac signs. This can be lucky for some zodiac signs.

Due to the auspicious influence of Rahu Ketu's transit, this year may be good for Aries people. There will be opportunities for progress in work. You will participate in religious activities. You will get pleasant news. There is a possibility of financial gain. You will get full support from your partner.

Rahu and Ketu also give good results to Gemini people. There will be good opportunities for economic growth. There is a possibility of buying land, house, and vehicle. There will be an increase in physical happiness and wealth. You will see different colors in life. The job or professional situation will be better. The financial situation will remain strong.

This time will be beneficial for Scorpio people. Any dispute related to land property can be resolved. There is an increase in wealth and property. An auspicious or good event can take place in the family. Progress can be seen in work.

