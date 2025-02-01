Nadaaniyan: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor in Karan Johar's NEXT romantic drama

Ibrahim Ali Khan stars in the romance film alongside Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Mahima Chaudhary, and Jugal Hansraj, among others. Khushi Kapoor plays the female protagonist in the film, which will be aired on Netflix.

ANI |Published: Feb 1, 2025, 12:57 PM IST

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan will soon be seen making his acting debut with the film 'Nadaaniyan', made under Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions. In the romantic movie, Ibrahim shares screen space with actors Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Mahima Chaudhary, and Jugal Hansraj. Khushi Kapoor is the female lead in the film, which will be released on Netflix.

Per the makers, 'Nadaaniyan' is a "young adult romantic drama that captures the magic, madness and innocence of first love. At its heart are Piya (Khushi), a bold and spirited girl from South Delhi, and Arjun (Ibrahim), a determined middle-class boy from Noida. As their two worlds collide, they embark on a journey filled with mischief, heart, and the sweet messiness of first love."

The streaming giant shared Khushi and Ibrahim's first look poster on Saturday. The poster shows Ibrahim and Khushi sitting together on a green field.

Excited about the film, producers of Dharmatic Entertainment shared: "Love has always been at the heart of our storytelling, and with Nadaaniyan, we're celebrating it in its purest, most youthful form. This film introduces a fresh, dynamic pairing with Ibrahim and Khushi, while also marking the exciting debut of Ibrahim. It's a story of connection, chaos and relationships that perfectly capture the essence of young love. Netflix, with its unparalleled reach, is the ideal platform to bring this vibrant and young romantic drama to audiences around the world. We can't wait for viewers to relive the magic of first love with Nadaaniyan."

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films, Netflix India, said, "Nadaaniyan captures the innocence and irreverence of young love. From Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, this film takes audiences on an emotional rollercoaster. Starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, this heartwarming tale explores the trials and tribulations of first love, brought to life through the fresh vision of debutante director Shauna Gautam. We're thrilled to expand our roster of romantic comedies and offer viewers a glimpse into the world of young adults-- one story at a time."

''Nadaaniyan' also marks the directorial debut of Shauna Gautam, who earlier assisted Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

