Advance booking for Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 to open in Karnataka today ahead of its worldwide release on October 2. Fans can now secure tickets for the highly anticipated prequel from Hombale Films.

The excitement for Kantara Chapter 1 is reaching unprecedented levels as fans across Karnataka and beyond gear up for its worldwide release on October 2nd. The prequel to the blockbuster Kantara has already created a massive buzz thanks to its visually stunning trailer and the promise of a captivating storyline directed and led by Rishab Shetty. With advance bookings opening in Karnataka, theatres are expected to witness an overwhelming rush as fans scramble to secure their seats, eager to be among the first to experience the magic of this eagerly awaited film.

Advance Booking Details And Timings

Hombale Films has confirmed that advance bookings for Kantara Chapter 1 will start in Karnataka on September 26th at 12:29 pm. Fans across the state are eagerly waiting to grab tickets for the film, and theatres are expected to witness heavy traffic both online and offline as enthusiasts rush to secure their spots. The advance booking schedule ensures that fans will have priority access to viewings, especially in key cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, and Hubballi.

Trailer Breaks Records, Fuels Excitement

The trailer of Kantara Chapter 1 has already set social media on fire, breaking records as the most-viewed trailer in 24 hours, surpassing even blockbuster hits like KGF 2 and Pushpa 2. Fans have praised Rishab Shetty’s direction and acting, and the movie’s rich visual storytelling has heightened expectations for the film. The overwhelming response to the trailer has further intensified the rush for advance bookings across Karnataka.

Rishab Shetty Speaks At Pre-Release Event

At the Kantara Chapter 1 pre-release event, Rishab Shetty shared insights into the challenges and sacrifices involved in bringing this cinematic project to life. He emphasised the cultural and social significance of the story, reflecting on how the support of fans, his team, and the Kannadiga community inspired him throughout the making of the movie. Shetty’s heartfelt words have only strengthened fans’ resolve to be among the first to watch the film.

Record-Breaking Anticipation

Following the massive success of the original Kantara, expectations for the prequel are sky-high. Reports suggest that the movie has already generated crores in pre-release collections, and with the advance bookings now open in Karnataka, industry experts predict another milestone in box-office history. Fans are ready to “enter the world of Kantara” and witness the cinematic journey that has captured hearts nationwide.