Actor Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragathi visited Kollur Mookambika Temple, offering prayers for the success of Kantara Chapter 1. The visit comes after the trailer release, which has gained massive attention online.

Udupi: Actor and director Rishab Shetty, along with his wife Pragathi, visited the sacred Kollur Mookambika Temple following the release of the highly anticipated Kantara Chapter 1 trailer. At the temple, the couple offered special prayers to the goddess, seeking blessings for the success of the upcoming film. The visit comes at a time when the movie has already captured the attention of fans across India and abroad, with its trailer becoming a viral sensation within hours of release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Trailer Receives Over 55 Million Views

The trailer for Kantara Chapter 1 was released during Navratri and has garnered an overwhelming response from audiences. Within a single day, the trailer amassed over 55 million views, reflecting the excitement and anticipation surrounding the film. Fans have been sharing and praising the trailer for its visual grandeur, intense storytelling, and the star power of Rishab Shetty.

Press Conference Highlights

Following the trailer release, the Kantara team held a press conference to share insights about the film. Actor and director Rishab Shetty spoke about the hard work, dedication, and responsibility that went into the production. Actress Rukkini Vasanth, producer Vijay Kiragandur, and Rishab’s wife Pragati Shetty also shared their thoughts, expressing excitement about the film’s release and the team’s efforts to make it a memorable cinematic experience.

Multilingual Release on October 2

Kantara Chapter 1 is set to hit theaters on October 2, with screenings planned across India and internationally. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi, ensuring a wide reach among audiences nationwide.

Viral Sensation on Social Media

The divine spectacle of the trailer has sparked a massive wave of online engagement. The Kantara Chapter 1 trailer has become the most shared trailer ever on Instagram, with over 1.2 million shares, making it a social media phenomenon even before the film’s release.