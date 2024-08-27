'My fame is not my job....', Priyanka Chopra comments how family is most important to her

Priyanka Chopra recently traveled from the US to Mumbai to attend her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding to Neelam Upadhyaya. Following the event, a throwback interview with Priyanka, highlighting her grounded nature despite immense fame, has resurfaced and gone viral

Priyanka Chopra recently made a special trip from the US to Mumbai to attend her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding to his long-time fiancée Neelam Upadhyaya on August 26. Following the wedding, a throwback interview with Priyanka has resurfaced and gone viral on social media. The interview, conducted by YouTuber Ranveer Alhabadia, emphasizes Priyanka’s grounded nature despite her immense fame.

When asked about balancing her high-profile career with family obligations, Priyanka responded candidly. Ranveer had questioned whether she still attended family functions and if her level of fame affected her ability to do so. In response, Priyanka expressed her belief that family is most important to her, and her fame is simply a by-product of her job. She clarified that fame does not define her and that she does not consider herself famous for a living, but rather works for a living, with fame being a natural consequence.

She further elaborated on her philosophy of staying grounded, noting that public figures, despite their presence on billboards and in magazines, are still human beings with the same basic desires as anyone else. Priyanka mentioned that she enjoys simple pleasures like eating paratha and achar, and dancing at her cousin’s wedding baraat. She emphasized that her focus remains on maintaining humility and staying connected with her roots.

Reflecting on her approach to life, Priyanka shared that the desires of a human being are universal, and she prioritizes keeping her friends and family close. She described herself as a grounded person, rooted in her origins, and expressed her commitment to staying that way. Additionally, she acknowledged her early career struggles and the transient nature of fame, stressing that consistent hard work is key to achieving success.

