    WATCH: Kangana Ranaut seeks police help after receiving death threats ahead of 'Emergency' release

    'Sar Kaat Sakte Hai...': Kangana Ranaut received death threats before Emergency release. A video circulating on social media shows a media influencer from Punjab threatening Kangana; take a look 

    Kangana Ranaut seeks police help after receiving death threats ahead of 'Emergency' release
    Richa Barua
    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 5:44 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 5:44 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut is all set to release Emergency and has asked Maharashtra, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh police to take action against people threatening her during the film's marketing. For those who are unaware, Harjinder Singh Dhami, head of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), has urged that the film be banned because it incorrectly represents Sikhs.

    He said that the film was created by Kangana Ranaut, who is now embroiled in controversy over her anti-Sikh and anti-Punjab statements, with the objective of character assassinating Sikhs, which the Sikh community would not accept.

    Now, a video circulating on social media shows a Punjabi influencer threatening Kangana.

    He's heard stating in the footage, "History cannot be changed. If they portray Sikhs as terrorists in the film, fir yaad rakhna jiska movie kar rahi hai uska kya scene hua tha. Remember who Satwant Singh and Beant Singh were. Jo hume ungli karte hai, vo ungli hi chatka dete hai hum... Agar hum sar katwa sakte hai toh sar kaat bhi sakte hai."

    Another man in the video says, "Aap ye picture release karte ho toh sardaaron ne aapko chappal maarni hai. Laafa toh aapne kha liya. I'm a very proud Indian. If I spot you anywhere in my country and in my Maharashtra, I'm saying this, not just as a Sikh and a proud Marathi, but all my Hindu, Christian and Muslim brothers will also welcome you with chappals."

    The video also shows former Bigg Boss contestant and controversial actor Ajaz Khan. Take a peek. 

    Soon after the video went viral, some social media users worried about Kangana's safety. 

    A user wrote, "What is happening in our nation? People are openly threatening the life of BJP MP and Bollywood actress 𝗞𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗮 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗮𝘂𝘁 simply for portraying India's history. Is it wrong to tell the story of the Iron Lady of India, who is celebrated as one of the country's strongest Prime Ministers? Please, increase your security. We're genuinely concerned for your safety."

    Kangana also reacted to the video and wrote, "Please look in to this @DGPMaharashtra @himachalpolice @PunjabPoliceInd."

    Emergency Trailer:
    The trailer for Emergency revealed that the film will follow Indira's political career, from her early days in her father's ministry to the Emergency years and her assassination. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Shah, Shreyas Talpade, and Mahima Choudhary, among others.

    About Emergency:
    Emergency is a forthcoming Indian Hindi-language biographical political action thriller film directed and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, with a screenplay by Ritesh Shah and a scenario by Ranaut. It is based on the Indian Emergency and stars Ranaut as Indira Gandhi, India's former Prime Minister.

