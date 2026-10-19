Mumbai Police arrested three accused from Kota in connection with the firing on actor Tiger Shroff's car. 20 special teams tracked the shooters via CCTV. Police have denied reports that the actor received any prior threat calls before the incident.

Investigation and Arrest

DCP Raj Tilak Roshan of the Mumbai Crime Branch said that they formed 20 teams after the firing incident on Tiger Shroff. With the help of CCTV footage, the Mumbai police tracked the route of the suspected shooters and nabbed them in Kota with the help of the Kota Police.

During the Mumbai Crime Branch press briefing, DCP Raj Tilak Roshan shared, "Around 7 pm last evening, there was a firing on the car of a popular film actor. There were 3 people on a bike; two of them fired and then fled on the bike. Around 20 special teams of the Crime Branch were formed. On the basis of field work and technical analysis, the bike was traced near Andheri West Railway Station. On the basis of CTV footage and other technical analysis, we found out the path of the three. It was found that they had headed toward Northern Mumbai and left for Surat."

He added, "We then found out that they had left on the Pune-Jaipur Express. We found out which compartment they were on and informed Kota Police. The Kota Police nabbed them, and then we took them into our custody. The procedure to bring them to Mumbai is underway. Delhi Police, Gujarat Police and Rajasthan Police have helped us in this matter. Sections for attempt to murder and sections under the Arms Act have been invoked initially. As we get to know more, we will take further action and more people will be arrested."

No Prior Threats, Accused Details Revealed

Mumbai Police also clarified that Tiger Shroff didn't recieve any "threat calls" before the incident, as claimed in a viral post on Sunday. "We don’t have anything on record that Tiger Shroff has received prior threat calls about this incident. We have started an investigation, and in due course we will come to know about the larger conspiracy in this case. We are following the SOPs and earlier court orders related to such cases. We have three accused now; two are from Haryana, and one is from Bihar. No minor accused in this case. We are following the SOP of providing security to the VIPs as per their threat perception, and we are following the SOP," added DCP Raj Tilak Roshan.

"The social media post about claiming responsibility of the firing incident on Tiger Shroff is a subject matter of verification for us, and we will investigate this. We have come to know (through CCTV verification) that the accused were at the spot for around 15 mins even after the incident. We don’t have any information about prior threats received by the Shroff family. Total 5 rounds were fired during the incident by the accused," said DCP Raj Tilak Roshan.

Incident Details and Charges

The case pertains to the firing that took place around 7 pm on Sunday in the Juhu area of Mumbai, when actor Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club. The accused allegedly opened fire at the actor’s car. Although the actor escaped direct gunshot injuries, his driver sustained injuries in the incident.

Three people were apprehended by Kota City Police in connection with the incident. According to the police, they were caught while travelling on a train. A case has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)