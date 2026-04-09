Comedian Samay Raina sparked controversy after a satirical joke about Mukesh Khanna in his special, drawing a sharp response from the actor and dividing social media over comedy, respect, and generational differences.

Comedian Samay Raina has found himself at the center of a fresh controversy after taking a satirical jab at veteran actor Mukesh Khanna in his latest stand-up special Still Alive. The remarks, tied to the ongoing India’s Got Latent debate, have triggered a sharp and highly public reaction from Khanna, best known as Shaktimaan.

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Samay Raina’s Joke Sparks Debate

In his new special, Raina addressed criticism around digital content and its influence on younger audiences. Referring indirectly to Khanna, he joked about how difficult it is to “counter” a figure like Shaktimaan, blending humor with commentary on generational perspectives.

He also revisited past concerns linked to the popularity of the iconic superhero show, pointing out that discussions around children imitating risky actions during its broadcast era were once widely reported. His remarks were framed as observational comedy but quickly gained traction online, dividing viewers between those who saw it as harmless satire and those who felt it crossed a line.

Mukesh Khanna’s Strong Reaction

Khanna did not take the joke lightly. Reacting on Instagram, the veteran actor launched a scathing attack on Raina, using strong language to criticize both his humor and his intent. Along with his statement, Khanna shared an edited image portraying himself as Shaktimaan while depicting the comedian in a humiliating manner.

In his post, Khanna accused Raina of disrespecting a cultural icon and dismissed his comedy as irresponsible. He further suggested that such content negatively influences audiences and deserves public backlash, intensifying the controversy.

Social Media Divided

The incident has sparked a heated conversation online. While some users defended Raina’s right to satire and creative expression, others supported Khanna’s stance, arguing that certain cultural figures deserve respect. As the debate continues, the clash highlights the growing tension between traditional values and modern comedy in India’s evolving entertainment landscape.