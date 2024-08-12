'Mufasa: The Lion King': Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan, Aaryan Khan lent their voices for Hindi trailer [WATCH]

Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan team up for the Hindi dubbed version of Mufasa: The Lion King, set to release on December 20. Shah Rukh returns as Mufasa in this prequel to the 2019 remake of Disney's classic, bringing a new chapter to the beloved lion saga

The upcoming film 'Mufasa: The Lion King' is set to hit theaters on December 20, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan in key voiceover roles. Shah Rukh Khan returns to the iconic role of Mufasa, following his previous voice work in the 2019 remake of the 1994 classic The Lion King. In this prequel, Khan voices the adult Mufasa in the photorealistic animated musical-drama. Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan join him, providing voices for Simba and Young Mufasa, respectively, in the Hindi dubbed version.

The film’s trailer showcases familiar characters, including the old mandrill Rafiki, alongside Pumbaa and Timon. The narrative centers around the legend of Mufasa, as told to young Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala. Shreyas Talpade and Sanjay Mishra lend their voices to Timon and Pumbaa, respectively. The storyline reveals how Mufasa, an orphaned lion cub, was saved by Daka, who later becomes known as Scar. It explores Mufasa's relationship with Daka and his journey to finding acceptance within his family. The trailer culminates with Mufasa and Daka joining forces to confront a rival lion clan in their quest for the throne.

Fans have expressed great enthusiasm for the Hindi trailer, praising the Khan family's collaboration. Reactions include excitement about Shah Rukh Khan's return and admiration for the Khan family's participation, with many fans eager to experience their voices in the film.

Mufasa: The Lion King serves as both a prequel and sequel to the 2019 remake. In the earlier film, Shah Rukh Khan voiced Mufasa, while Aryan Khan portrayed a grown-up Simba. The film continues the legacy of Disney's The Lion King, originally crafted by Irene Mecchi, Jonathan Roberts, and Linda Woolverton.

ALSO READ: 'He promised he'll...', Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Chan were to open a Chinese restaurant in partnership

Mufasa: The Lion King is scheduled for release on December 20.

Latest Videos