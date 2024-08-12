Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Mufasa: The Lion King': Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan, Aaryan Khan lent their voices for Hindi trailer [WATCH]

    Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan team up for the Hindi dubbed version of Mufasa: The Lion King, set to release on December 20. Shah Rukh returns as Mufasa in this prequel to the 2019 remake of Disney's classic, bringing a new chapter to the beloved lion saga

    Mufasa The Lion King': Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan, Aaryan Khan lent their voices for Hindu trailer [WATCH] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 12, 2024, 1:54 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 12, 2024, 2:09 PM IST

    The upcoming film 'Mufasa: The Lion King' is set to hit theaters on December 20, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan in key voiceover roles. Shah Rukh Khan returns to the iconic role of Mufasa, following his previous voice work in the 2019 remake of the 1994 classic The Lion King. In this prequel, Khan voices the adult Mufasa in the photorealistic animated musical-drama. Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan join him, providing voices for Simba and Young Mufasa, respectively, in the Hindi dubbed version.

    The film’s trailer showcases familiar characters, including the old mandrill Rafiki, alongside Pumbaa and Timon. The narrative centers around the legend of Mufasa, as told to young Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala. Shreyas Talpade and Sanjay Mishra lend their voices to Timon and Pumbaa, respectively. The storyline reveals how Mufasa, an orphaned lion cub, was saved by Daka, who later becomes known as Scar. It explores Mufasa's relationship with Daka and his journey to finding acceptance within his family. The trailer culminates with Mufasa and Daka joining forces to confront a rival lion clan in their quest for the throne.

    Fans have expressed great enthusiasm for the Hindi trailer, praising the Khan family's collaboration. Reactions include excitement about Shah Rukh Khan's return and admiration for the Khan family's participation, with many fans eager to experience their voices in the film.

    Mufasa: The Lion King serves as both a prequel and sequel to the 2019 remake. In the earlier film, Shah Rukh Khan voiced Mufasa, while Aryan Khan portrayed a grown-up Simba. The film continues the legacy of Disney's The Lion King, originally crafted by Irene Mecchi, Jonathan Roberts, and Linda Woolverton.

    ALSO READ: 'He promised he'll...', Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Chan were to open a Chinese restaurant in partnership

    Mufasa: The Lion King is scheduled for release on December 20.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tom Cruise's female fan forcefully kisses star at Paris Olympics 2024; netizens say 'Imagine If Roles Were Reversed'

    Viral video: Tom Cruise's female fan forcefully kisses him at Paris Olympics 2024 (WATCH)

    4K trailer of 'Manichithrathazhu' is out now! Mohanlal-Shobana's timeless classic to re-release on THIS date dmn

    4K trailer of 'Manichithrathazhu' is OUT! Mohanlal-Shobana's timeless classic to re-release on THIS date

    He promised he'll...', Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Chan were to open a Chinese restaurant in partnership ATG

    'He promised he'll...', Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Chan were to open a Chinese restaurant in partnership

    Khushi Kapoor buys Rs 2.55 crore Mercedes G 400 D, know all about the car RKK

    Khushi Kapoor buys Rs 2.55 crore Mercedes G 400 D, know all about the car

    Have to lose weight...', Shah Rukh Khan CONFIRMS role in Sujoy Ghosh's 'King' at Locarno Film Festival ATG

    'Have to lose weight...', Shah Rukh Khan CONFIRMS role in Sujoy Ghosh's 'King' at Locarno Film Festival

    Recent Stories

    IMD issues Yellow alert to Bengaluru: Heavy rainfall expected until August 17 vkp

    IMD issues Yellow alert to Bengaluru: Heavy rainfall expected until August 17

    Traditional Peacock curry recipe lands Telangana YouTuber in soup, faces Wildlife Protection Act charges (WATCH) snt

    'Peacock curry recipe' lands Telangana YouTuber in soup, faces Wildlife Protection Act charges (WATCH)

    Cyber Scam-7 tips to avoid online fraud RBA EAI

    Cyber Scam-7 tips to avoid online fraud

    Key roads in Delhi to be closed for Independence Day rehearsal; traffic advisory issued AJR

    Key roads in Delhi to be closed for Independence Day rehearsal; traffic advisory issued

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Banking expert calls for moratorium on loans taken by landslide-affected individuals dmn

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Banking expert calls for moratorium on loans taken by landslide-affected individuals

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon