Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'He promised he'll...', Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Chan were to open a Chinese restaurant in partnership

    At the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, Shah Rukh Khan shared his admiration for Jackie Chan, revealing how Chan's influence has shaped his life. Khan recounted personal anecdotes, including his hopes for his son Aryan to emulate Chan, and a humorous note about an unfulfilled restaurant partnership

    He promised he'll...', Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Chan were to open a Chinese restaurant in partnership ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 12, 2024, 11:48 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 12, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

    At the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, Shah Rukh Khan took a moment to share his deep admiration for Jackie Chan. During a conversation with the festival's artistic director, Khan revealed that Chan has been a significant source of inspiration for him. He recounted a personal story about his son, Aryan Khan, noting that when Aryan was born, he resembled Jackie Chan. This resemblance led Khan to hope that his son would follow in Chan's footsteps, even training him in Taekwondo with that expectation.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

    Khan fondly remembered an interaction where a friend once got Jackie Chan to sign a cap for Aryan. He later had the chance to meet Chan in Saudi Arabia and found him to be just as kind and wonderful as he had hoped.

    ALSO READ: 'Have to lose weight...', Shah Rukh Khan CONFIRMS role in Sujoy Ghosh's 'King' at Locarno Film Festival

    The actor also reminisced about a plan he and Chan had to open a Chinese restaurant together. Khan humorously noted that while Chan had promised to partner with him on this venture, it had yet to materialize. He playfully urged Chan to follow through with the promise.

    In discussing his favorite actors, Khan included Jackie Chan among his top choices, alongside other icons like Michael J. Fox, Al Pacino, and Robert De Niro. Chan's influence on Khan's life and career remains profound, marking him as a cherished figure in the world of cinema.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Khushi Kapoor buys Rs 2.55 crore Mercedes G 400 D, know all about the car RKK

    Khushi Kapoor buys Rs 2.55 crore Mercedes G 400 D, know all about the car

    Have to lose weight...', Shah Rukh Khan CONFIRMS role in Sujoy Ghosh's 'King' at Locarno Film Festival ATG

    'Have to lose weight...', Shah Rukh Khan CONFIRMS role in Sujoy Ghosh's 'King' at Locarno Film Festival

    Paris Olympics 2024: Tom Cruise's stun at closing ceremony is not to be missed! WATCH VIDEO RKK

    Paris Olympics 2024: Tom Cruise's stun at closing ceremony is not to be missed! WATCH VIDEO

    15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar to address Australian Parliament House 

    15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar to address Australian Parliament House 

    Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai 'Still married'? Actor has THIS to say about his divorce rumours RKK

    Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai 'Still married'? Actor has THIS to say about his divorce rumours

    Recent Stories

    World Elephant Day 2024: Why are elephants important in Kerala? anr

    World Elephant Day 2024: Why are elephants important in Kerala?

    Khushi Kapoor buys Rs 2.55 crore Mercedes G 400 D, know all about the car RKK

    Khushi Kapoor buys Rs 2.55 crore Mercedes G 400 D, know all about the car

    football Sergi Roberto net worth: Spanish midfielder's salary, earnings & stats scr

    Sergi Roberto net worth: Spanish midfielder's salary, earnings & stats

    Redmi Note 13 Pro+ to Vivo V30: Best 6 camera smartphones at Rs 30,000 gcw

    Redmi Note 13 Pro+ to Vivo V30: Best 6 camera smartphones at Rs 30,000

    Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram woman diagnosed with amoebic meningoencephalitis dmn

    Kerala: TVM woman diagnosed with amoebic meningoencephalitis

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon