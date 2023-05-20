Much-awaited film NTR 30's title and new poster revealed; know details

Globally acclaimed pan-Indian superstar NTR Jr's birthday today is turning out to be really special as makers have dropped the awaited film's title and poster. Know details on the same here.

Man of Masses, Jr NTR's birthday is becoming a lot more memorable this year for his fans as makers of his upcoming film NTR 30 have disclosed the first look today. Titled Devara, the first look sees NTR Jr in a fierce avatar, holding a blood-covered axe.

The RRR fame globally acclaimed pan-Indian superstar looks lethal in a lungi-clad avatar and oozes a massy swag. One can also notice the heap of dead bodies at the seashore. For the unversed, NTR 30, titled Devara, marks Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor's big Telugu debut.

A few weeks ago, Saif Ali Khan joined the sets of NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor starrer film. Saif Ali Khan will portray the antagonist in his Telugu debut down South.

Touted to be a high-octane action drama, the upcoming film is set in the forgotten coastal lands of India. It will see top technicians together working on the project. After RRR, fans can't wait to know what's in store for them. NTR 30 is definitely creating massive buzz among moviegoers and cinema fanatics.

Tentatively titled NTR 30, the film shoot is currently happening in Hyderabad. Also, the makers are making it a point to share tiny sneak peeks about the NTR starrer. The motion poster, released in 2023, was quite similar and had Jr NTR in an intense, lethal avatar, wielding a sickle knife and an axe within the same.

Directed by filmmaker Koratala Siva, NTR 30 is said to be a blend of drama, action, emotional potboiler and extravaganza with an exciting storyline. NTR 30 also marks the reunion of NTR Jr and director Kortala Siva after Janatha Garage. NTR 30 is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and is presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and will release worldwide on 5th April 2024.

